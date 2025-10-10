Top legislator meets with Cần Thơ’s voters ahead of 15th NA’s 10th session

CẦN THƠ — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn, together with the delegation of NA deputies of Cần Thơ, met with voters in the Mekong Delta city on Friday to inform them of the agenda of the upcoming 10th session of the 15th legislature, and listen to their opinions and petitions.

Accordingly, the session is scheduled to open on October 20 and conclude on December 12. It will be held in a single centralised meeting at the National Assembly Building.

Voters expressed their satisfaction and appreciation for the NA’s recent effective reforms, highlighting its role as the highest representative body of the people and the highest organ of state power. They hope the upcoming session will introduce key policies to strengthen the legal system, boost socio-economic development, and improve living standards.

Most of them showed strong agreement and support for the Party’s policies, particularly resolutions issued recently by the Politburo on science - technology development, international integration, lawmaking and enforcement, and the private economic sector's development.

The top legislator spoke highly of the voters' constructive and responsible opinions, stressing that these suggestions are valuable for the city, the Government, and ministries in managing and directing socio-economic development tasks, and ensuring national defence and security.

He noted that as the final meeting of the 15th legislature, the 10th session will have an exceptionally large and important workload, scheduled to pass nearly 50 laws and resolutions.

Briefing voters on great strides and positive outcomes in the national socio-economic development, the NA leader affirmed that these achievements help strengthen public trust in the Party and the State.

He urged the municipal authorities to vigorously implement orientrations set by the 13th meeting of the 13th Party Central Committee, particularly the directives of General Secretary To Lam, to promote socio-economic development, achieve set goals, towards realising the target of double-digit growth during the next five years.

The top legislator requested the city to effectively and drastically implement resolutions of the Politburo and the NA on Cần Thơ’s development through 2030, with a vision to 2040, and on piloting special mechanisms and policies for the city; continue to remove obstacles for investors and businesses; address pending projects; accelerate public investment disbursement; increase investment for education, science, and health care.

The city should also focus on promoting digital transformation and AI application in administrative affairs; and pay attention to culture, social affairs, education, and public healthcare, improving the quality of commune-level medical facilities and ensuring employment for local residents, especially to prevent youth unemployment in both rural and urban areas, he stressed.

The same day morning, the top legislator visited the Lung Ngọc Hoàng Nature Reserve in Phương Bình Commune, which plays a key role in conserving native and rare species of the Mekong Delta.

Highlighting the city’s advantages in transport infrastructure, Chairman Mẫn said Cần Thơ should leverage its unique riverine culture to develop tourism, making it a standout destination in the Mekong Delta. He underlined the importance of strictly protecting the local ecosystem, environment, and landscape. VNA/VNS