Việt Nam congratulates Workers' Party of Korea on 80th founding anniversary

HÀ NỘI — The Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee has sent a congratulatory message to the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) on the occasion of its 80th founding anniversary (October 10, 1945 – October 10,2025).

In the message, the CPV Central Committee extended congratulations on the significant and important achievements that the WPK and the people of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) have attained in recent times.

It expressed firm belief that under the leadership of the WPK, headed by General Secretary Kim Jong Un, the fraternal DPRK people will continue to gain even greater achievements in the cause of national construction and development in the time ahead.

The message also affirmed that the CPV wishes and is willing to work together with the DPRK to further promote the cooperative relationship between the two Parties and the two countries in a more substantive and effective manner, in line with the interests of the people of both nations, and contributing to peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and the world. — VNA/VNS