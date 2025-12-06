Suspect linked to Lê Trung Khoa case detained and prosecuted

HÀ NỘI — Phạm Quang Thiện, 47, was detained and is under prosecution by the Investigation Security Agency on Saturday on charges of producing, storing, disseminating and propagandising information and documents aimed at opposing the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam, according to the Ministry of Public Security on Saturday.

During the expansion of the investigation into the case of Lê Trung Khoa, the Investigation Security Agency, under the Ministry of Public Security on December 4 issued a decision to prosecute, temporarily detain, as well as a search warrant for Phạm Quang Thiện, who resides in An Trạch Street, Ô Chợ Dừa Ward, Hà Nội, for 'producing, storing, disseminating and propagandising information and documents aimed at opposing the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam' stipulated under Article 117 off the Penal Code.

The decision to prosecute and detain Thiện was also approved by the Supreme People's Procuracy.

The Investigation Security Agency is also coordinating with the Supreme People’s Procuracy to continue investigating and clarifying the case in accordance with the law. — VNS