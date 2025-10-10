Vietnamese Party leader pays floral tributes to DPRK leaders

PYONGYANG — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Tô Lâm and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation laid flowers in tribute to President Kim Il Sung and General Secretary of the Worker’s Party of Korea (WPK) Kim Jong Il at the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun in Pyongyang on Friday.

This was part of the Vietnamese Party leader’s ongoing state visit to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) and attendance at the ceremony marking the 80th founding anniversary of the WPK (October 10, 1945–2025).

General Secretary Lâm and his entourage later visited an exhibition room displaying artifacts of President Kim Il Sung and General Secretary Kim Jong Il.

Writing in the guestbook there, the Vietnamese leader expressed his deep emotion at visiting the palace – the eternal resting place of the two great leaders of the DPRK, who were close friends and comrades of the Party, State, and people of Việt Nam. They devoted their entire lives to the independence, freedom, and socialism of the DPRK and laid the cornerstone for the development of the relationship and solidarity between the two countries.

The Party chief of Việt Nam expressed gratitude to and appreciated the significant support by the WPK, the State, and people of the DPRK under the leadership of the past leaders, and currently General Secretary of the WPK and President of State Affairs Kim Jong Un, to the Party, State, and people of Vietnam in safeguarding, building, and developing the country.

He pledged to dedicate efforts to further strengthening Việt Nam–DPRK cooperation and solidarity to meet their national interests and bring about prosperity and well-being to their peoples, contributing to peace and stability in the region and the world.

Later the same day, General Secretary Lâm and the Vietnamese delegation visited Mangyongdae – the hometown of President Kim Il Sung, and a museum on music development which comprehensively and visually presents the historical development of the revolutionary music art in the country. — VNA/VNS