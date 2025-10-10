PM urges Hà Nội to continue national journey of “Independence – Freedom – Prosperity – Happiness”

HÀ NỘI — Politburo member and Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính called on Hà Nội to pursue one overarching goal of continuing the nation’s journey of “Independence – Freedom – Prosperity – Happiness,” toward socialism, while attending the city's Patriotic Emulation Congress for the 2025–30 period on Friday.

The event brought together over 600 delegates, representing exemplary collectives and individuals in Hà Nội’s patriotic emulation movement during the 2020–25 period.

Speaking at the congress, PM Chính, who also serves as Chairman of the Central Council for Emulation and Commendation, recalled that more than 77 years ago, President Hồ Chí Minh launched the nationwide patriotic emulation movement, which has since become a powerful driving force and a banner of determination and action for the entire Party, people, and army.

The PM highlighted that, as the political-administrative centre of the nation and a major hub of culture, science, education, and economy, Hà Nội has led the way in effectively implementing patriotic emulation campaigns. These movements have fostered enthusiasm, creativity, and collective strength, helping the city fulfill and surpass its socio-economic development targets.

He described Hà Nội's patriotic emulation efforts over the past five years as marked by positive transformation, rich identity, constant innovation, spreading confidence, and driving development. The city’s achievements today are closely linked to the success of these movements, the government leader stressed.

PM Chính urged Hà Nội to focus on building a clean, strong, and people-oriented political system, promoting discipline and innovation in governance; restructuring its economy toward green, digital, and circular growth based on science, technology, and digital transformation; and creating breakthroughs with transparent institutions, modern infrastructure, and smart governance.

He also called for investment in human development and high-quality workforce training, and for nurturing the local thousand-year cultural heritage as a vital internal resource and development driver.

The PM believed that Hà Nội’s patriotic emulation movements will achieve new successes and greater victories, helping the city to become a truly socialist capital, fulfilling the aspiration of President Hồ Chí Minh. — VNA/VNS