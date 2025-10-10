Cambodian King extends sympathy to Việt Nam over recent flooding

HÀ NỘI — Cambodian King Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath Norodom Sihamoni has sent a letter of sympathy to State President Lương Cường over the recent severe storms and flooding in Việt Nam.

In the letter, the King, on behalf of the Cambodian people, expressed deep compassion and solidarity with those affected by the natural disasters.

“In this difficult time, we extend our heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to the President and the people of Việt Nam,” he wrote, expressing hope for the swift recovery of the injured and a rapid return to normalcy for affected communities. — VNA/VNS