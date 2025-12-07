Vietnamese, Lao police forces foster security cooperation

VIENTIANE — A ministerial-level bilateral conference between the Ministries of Public Security of Việt Nam and Laos took place on Saturday in Champasak province, southern Laos, focusing on fostering cooperation on crime prevention, social order and safety, and counter-narcotics efforts in 2025.

The event was attended by Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyễn Văn Long, Deputy Minister of Public Security and head of the Vietnamese ministry's Investigation Police Agency; Sen. Lieut. Gen. Khamkinh Phuilamanivong, Lao Deputy Minister of Public Security; and representatives of relevant agencies from both countries.

In his opening remarks, Long said the conference offers an opportunity for the police forces of Việt Nam and Laos — particularly the counter-narcotics units — to review recent coordination outcomes and outline future orientations.

Reports presented at the event highlighted that, based on existing bilateral agreements, police units and localities of both countries have proactively implemented assigned tasks and achieved important results. These included strengthened information sharing via hotlines, joint operations targeting transnational crime networks, exchange of expertise, equipment support, and capacity-building in counter-narcotics and crime prevention.

During the conference, the two ministries reviewed the crime situation, social order and safety issues, and drug-related cases concerning both countries; evaluated the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding signed on August 9, 2021, and other bilateral agreements, treaties, and cooperation plans; and discussed coordination in combating human trafficking, social-order crimes and drug offences along the Việt Nam–Laos border.

The two sides also signed a cooperation agreement on crime prevention and social order and safety protection, along with a Memorandum of Understanding on counter-narcotics. — VNA/VNS