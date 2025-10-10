Party official visits WPK Founding Museum in Pyongyang

HÀ NỘI — Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee and Chairman of its Inspection Commission Nguyễn Duy Ngọc visited the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK) Founding Museum in Pyongyang on Friday.

The activity formed part of CPV General Secretary Tô Lâm's state visit to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) and attendance at the ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the WPK (October 10, 1945 – October 10, 2025),

The museum was established on the foundation of the historical site where the WPK and President Kim Il Sung worked during the early years of the WPK’s establishment. It was open to the public in 1970. The museum houses numerous artifacts and documents highlighting President Kim Il Sung’s role in founding the WPK and leading the DPRK’s revolutionary struggle and national development.

During the visit, representatives of the museum’s management board briefed Ngọc and the Vietnamese delegation on the museum’s principles, development process, and role as an important venue for the Party and the State of the DPRK to preserve and promote their proud history.

Ngọc appreciated the warm welcome and detailed introduction provided by the museum’s leadership. He extended congratulations to the WPK on the significant achievements in national construction and development under its leadership.

He also stressed that the valuable materials and historical lessons preserved at the museum will serve as a useful source of reference for the CPV in firmly maintaining its leadership and developing a museum of the CPV in celebration of its centenary. — VNA/VNS