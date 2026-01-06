80 years of Việtnam’s first General Election

Exactly 80 years ago, on January 6, 1946, a landmark event in Việt Nam’s history took place as Vietnamese people, for the first time, exercised their right through the ballot to directly choose and elect capable and virtuous representatives to shoulder the affairs of the nation. The success of the General Election marked the birth of the National Assembly of the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam, today the National Assembly of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam.
Viêt Nam marked the 80th anniversary of its first General Election on January 6, affirming the National Assembly’s role in shaping the country’s democratic institutions and making vital decisions that laid the foundation for the country’s development.
Recalling the 80-year tradition of Việt Nam's legislature, National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn emphasised that the first General Election on January 6, 1946, marked a brilliant milestone heralding a new period of national development.
Across 80 years and 15 legislative terms, the National Assembly has steadily matured, cementing its role as the core of Việt Nam’s political and legal life and a vital constitutional body in building a socialist rule-of-law state, said Party chief Tô Lâm at the event.
As much of the world was still expanding the franchise after World War II, Việt Nam adopted universal suffrage nationwide in its first election, setting a broad legal framework for representation and state authority.
The nation’s first general election to form the National Assembly (NA) of the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam was successfully held, with Hồ Chí Minh playing a pivotal role, particularly through his issuance of electoral decrees of immense significance and enduring relevance.
The Việt Nam Coast Guard Region No. 3 Command on January 5 held a workshop to gather feedback on the proposed format for piloting the regional finals of the “I Love My Homeland’s Seas and Islands” contest.