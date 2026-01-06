80 years of Việtnam’s first General Election

Exactly 80 years ago, on January 6, 1946, a landmark event in Việt Nam’s history took place as Vietnamese people, for the first time, exercised their right through the ballot to directly choose and elect capable and virtuous representatives to shoulder the affairs of the nation. The success of the General Election marked the birth of the National Assembly of the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam, today the National Assembly of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam.