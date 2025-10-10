Việt Nam, DPRK sign bilateral cooperation documents

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation witnessed the signing of several cooperation documents between Việt Nam and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) in Pyongyang on Friday.

This formed part of the Party General Secretary's state visit to the DPRK and attendance at the ceremony marking the 80th founding anniversary of the Workers’ Party of Korea (October 10, 1945 – October 10, 2025).

The signed documents include a cooperation agreement between the two countries’ Ministries of Foreign Affairs, a letter of intent on defence cooperation between the two Ministries of National Defence, and a cooperation agreement between the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) and the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The Ministry of Health of Việt Nam and the Ministry of Public Health of the DPRK inked a memorandum of understanding on health and medical science cooperation. Meanwhile, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Chamber of Commerce of the DPRK.

Built on the long-standing friendship and consistent desire for cooperation, the relationship between Việt Nam and the DPRK has maintained stable and solid development in recent years, achieving encouraging and notable outcomes.

The two sides have signed a number of bilateral cooperation agreements in various fields such as culture, health, civil aviation, judicial assistance, investment promotion and protection, and double taxation avoidance. They have also maintained several dialogue and cooperation mechanisms, including the political consultation at the deputy foreign minister level and the Intergovernmental Committee on Economic–Trade and Scientific–Technical Cooperation, in line with each country’s needs and international regulations.

Exchanges between mass organisations have been upheld and expanded, helping citizens of both countries, especially younger generations, gain a deeper understanding of the traditional friendship and sound relations between the two Parties, States, and peoples. — VNA/VNS