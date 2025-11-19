Spouses of Vietnamese, Kuwaiti PMs visit Al-Salam Palace Museum

KUWAIT CITY — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính’s spouse, Lê Thị Bích Trân, has engaged in several cultural and social exchange activities as part of the Vietnamese government leader’s official visit to Kuwait.

Madame Trân and spouse of the Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikha Mona Abdullah Mashari Al-Kulaib visited the Al-Salam Palace Museum. She also held a meeting with Minister for Social Affairs, Labour, Family and Youth Amthal Al-Huwaila, and toured the Asma Bint Yazid Al Ansariyah Primary School for Girls.

At the meetings, Trân expressed her pleasure at visiting Kuwait, a hospitable nation and the first Gulf country to establish diplomatic relations with Việt Nam 49 years ago. She thanked the Kuwaiti side for its respectful and thoughtful reception, noting that her days in Kuwait have left profound impressions, from the modern yet distinctly Arab cultural landscape to the warmth and friendliness of its people.

During the visit to the Al-Salam Palace Museum, a landmark dedicated to preserving and celebrating Kuwaiti culture, the two spouses received detailed briefings and toured the exhibition spaces.

Restored and reopened in 2019, the 15,000-sq.m museum harmoniously blends architectural heritage with modern technology. It stands not only as a prominent cultural destination but also as a symbol of Kuwait’s renewal and national pride.

In her meeting with Minister Al-Huwaila, the two sides discussed issues of shared concern, particularly the role and contributions of women in social life. Trân commended Kuwait’s policies on family welfare, child protection and women’s empowerment, describing them as important foundations underpinning Kuwait’s admirable development. “Việt Nam respects and learns from these efforts,” she emphasised.

Both sides agreed that Việt Nam and Kuwait enjoy traditional friendship, cultural affinities and substantial potential for cooperation. In the lead-up to the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties, the two countries should further strengthen people-to-people exchanges, especially in culture, the arts, cuisine and heritage preservation – areas with promising prospects.

Madame Trân and Minister Al-Huwaila also visited the Asma Bint Yazid Al Ansariyah Primary School for Girls, which provides a modern and nurturing educational environment. There, they learned about the school’s teaching model, visited classrooms and interacted with pupils through art and music activities. Trân underlined the critical role of education in national development and praised the school’s efforts to build an inclusive learning environment and the dedication of its teachers to the younger generation.

On this occasion, she presented the school with gifts showcasing Vietnamese cultural identity and conveyed her best wishes to its teachers and students, expressing her hope that the gifts will help strengthen the friendship between the peoples of the two countries. — VNA/VNS