NA Chairman pays tribute to President Tôn Đức Thắng

AN GIANG — National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn and a working delegation offered incense at the Special National Historical Site, commemorating President Tôn Đức Thắng in Mỹ Hòa Hưng Commune, in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang on Saturday morning.

The visit formed part of activities marking the upcoming 80th anniversary of Việt Nam’s first general election to the National Assembly (January 6, 1946 - January 6, 2026).

Mẫn and the delegation laid wreaths, offered incense and observed a minute’s silence in remembrance of President Tôn Đức Thắng, an exemplary leader and shining model of revolutionary virtue as well as a proud son of An Giang Province, who devoted his life to the nation’s cause.

In the memorial book, Mẫn wrote that generations of National Assembly deputies pledge to carry forward the achievements of their predecessors, remain steadfast in their trust in the Party, and uphold unity, innovation and dedication to build a developed Vietnamese National Assembly worthy of the trust and expectations of voters and people nationwide, contributing to bringing the country firmly into a new era of wealth, prosperity and happiness for the people.

He also conveyed his best wishes for An Giang Province to achieve rapid and sustainable development in step with the country’s progress, worthy of being the homeland of President Tôn Đức Thắng.

He urged local authorities to continue caring for the Special National Historical Site, ensuring it remains a “red address” for educating younger generations in patriotism and revolutionary traditions.

President Tôn Đức Thắng, who lived to the age of 92 and dedicated more than 70 years to the revolutionary cause, devoted his entire life to the Party and the nation.

Throughout his career, Tôn Đức Thắng held numerous key positions entrusted to him by the Party, State and people.

Following the passing of President Hồ Chí Minh in 1969, Tôn Đức Thắng was elected President of the State.

In that role, he, together with the entire Party and people, led the nation to complete victory in the resistance war against the United States, liberating the South and reunifying the country. He continued to serve as State President after national reunification.

The life and career of President Tôn Đức Thắng stand as a shining example of a communist soldier who overcame the harshest trials of imperialist prisons and the ravages of war, dedicating himself to the cause of national liberation, reunification and the happiness of the people.

He was a model of the great national solidarity policy of the Party and President Hồ Chí Minh.

On the occasion, Mẫn and the delegation presented 200 gifts to policy beneficiary families, revolution contributors, children and disadvantaged ethnic minority households in Mỹ Hòa Hưng Commune, Vĩnh Tế Ward and Châu Đốc City in the province.— VNS