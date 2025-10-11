General Secretary Tô Lâm attends military parade marking 80th anniversary of WPK

PYONGYANG — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Tô Lâm and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation attended a ceremony to celebrate the 80th founding anniversary of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) (October 10, 1945 - 2025) held at Kim Il Sung Square in the capital of Pyongyang late Friday (local time), within the framework of their state visit to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).

General Secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and President of the State Affairs of the DPRK Kim Jong Un presided over the ceremony.

The DPRK leader delivered a speech at the ceremony, thanking guests and international friends who attended the parade and thanking the people of the whole country for doing their best towards a glorious October.

He affirmed that the WPK always regards the socialist cause that the people have chosen and strived for as their own. At the same time, he expressed that the DPRK people will forever remember and be grateful to the army for sacrificing themselves and blood for the great history of the Fatherland, for the dignity and honour of the nation, and for the achievements of the revolution.

The parade of the armed forces of the DPRK was a highlight in the series of activities to celebrate the 80th founding anniversary of the WPK.

The WPK was founded on October 10, 1945. Since its founding, the WPK has held eight congresses, with the general policy of firmly affirming the principle that the WPK is the sole ruling and leading party; focusing on building a clean and strong Party through strengthening solidarity and unity within the Party, further consolidating the Party organisation at the grassroots level, fundamentally improving the form and method of information and ideological education of the Party in the direction of being close to the people and close to reality.

At the 8th National Congress of the WPK held in January 2021, the DPRK affirmed the spirit of "self-reliance, self-sufficiency" and required the construction of a stable, independent economy with a roadmap, focusing on developing the metallurgical and chemical industries, and attaching importance to agricultural development.

Following the guidelines set out at the 8th Party Congress of the WPK, the DPRK has focused on socio-economic development through a “people-centered” policy, continuing to prioritise solving the people's urgent livelihood issues such as housing and food. — VNA/VNS