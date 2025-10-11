Việt Nam, Laos strengthen cooperation in border protection

VIENTIANE Lao Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Khamlieng Outhakaysone has called on the Việt Nam Border Guard High Command and the Border Guard High Command of the Lao People’s Army to enhance coordination in combating cross-border drug trafficking, preventing human trafficking, and cracking down on illegal activities that distort the policies and guidelines of the two Parties and States.

While receiving a delegation from the Việt Nam Border Guard High Command led by its Commander Lt. Gen. Lê Đức Thái in Vientiane on October 10, Khamlieng urged both sides to promptly address emerging issues that could threaten stability along the shared border.

Welcoming the Vietnamese delegation, Khamlieng emphasised that the visit holds significant importance in further tightening the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the Parties, States, armies, and people of the two countries. He noted that the strengthened defence ties also contribute to maintaining peace, stability, and social order along the Việt Nam–Laos border.

The Lao minister proposed the two sides continue developing effective cooperation mechanisms between their armies, particularly in agriculture, crop cultivation, and livestock raising, while maintaining regular high-level exchanges and reciprocal visits in a spirit of mutual trust, solidarity, and special friendship.

For his part, Thai said the visit aims to deepen the close cooperation between the two border guard forces, contributing to consolidating the special solidarity between the armies and people of Việt Nam and Laos. He also briefed the Lao minister on the outcomes of earlier talks between the two Border Guard High Commands.

At the bilateral talks held the same day, the two sides reviewed recent cooperation, noting that the border guard forces of both countries have regularly held meetings and delegation exchanges, achieving positive results. They have also supported each other with technical equipment, military supplies, and medical materials, and jointly organised celebrations and visits on major national and military anniversaries.

Both sides highly valued the effectiveness of joint patrols along the shared border, which have strengthened security, built mutual trust, and helped to educate younger generations about the importance of the Việt Nam–Laos special friendship and solidarity.

They agreed on a cooperation plan for the coming period, identifying drug prevention and control as a key area of collaboration. Both sides pledged close coordination and effective implementation to successfully fulfill their assigned tasks.

Concluding the talks, the Border Guard High Commands of Việt Nam and Laos signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Comprehensive Co-operation for 2025, reaffirming their commitment to deepening practical and results-oriented cooperation between the two forces. VNS