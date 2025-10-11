Thorough preparations made for first Congress of Government Party Organisation

HÀ NỘI Exhibitions showcasing the achievements of subordinate Party committees under the Government Party Organisation, scientific and technological innovation, and socio-economic and cultural development during the 2021 – 2025 period will be held within the framework of the upcoming first Congress of the Government Party Organisation for the 2025–2030 tenure.

The first congress of the Government Party Organisation under its new organisational model will take place from October 12 – 13 at the National Convention Centre in Hà Nội.

On October 11, while inspecting preparations for the exhibitions, Deputy Prime Minister Mai Văn Chính stressed the large workload, high standards, and limited preparation time, urging all units to mobilise maximum resources and complete all sections by the afternoon of the day, ensuring both technical and aesthetic quality as well as safety.

There is a photo exhibition, organised by the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), which presents more than 500 outstanding photos selected from tens of thousands in the VNA’s archives and from 51 Party committees under the Government Party Organisation.

It also includes four infographics, comprehensively reflecting the nation’s achievements under the leadership of the Party and the direct administration of the Government during the 2021–2026 term, led by Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, along with outstanding photos featuring activities of Party and State leaders during the 13th National Party Congress's tenure.

In the socio-economic and cultural exhibition area, the displays feature booths from 12 major groups and corporations representing Việt Nam’s key industries and export products such as coffee, rice, fertilizers, tires, batteries, and detergents. The section also highlights cultural and social progress attained over the past five years.

The science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation exhibition presents several significant achievements, including the 500kV transformer developed by the Dong Anh Electrical Equipment Corporation – JSC and widely used in substations nationwide; the 5G telecommunications system of the Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group, demonstrating Vietnam’s position as the fifth country in the world to master a complete 5G network; and the national vaccine ecosystem, showcasing Việt Nam as one of the world’s leading vaccine producers, having successfully developed 11 of 12 vaccines used in its national immunisation programme and recognised by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Also on display are notable research innovations, such as the Vietnamese large language model developed by FPT Group, a fully Vietnamese-developed and commercialised AI technology, along with prototypes of submarines, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and robots designed and manufactured domestically. VNS