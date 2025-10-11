Việt Nam, Belgium, EU deepen cooperation across key sectors

BRUSSELS — Deputy Prime Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn held meetings with President of the Belgian House of Representatives Peter De Roover and European Commissioner for International Partnerships Jozef Sikela on October 10 on the sidelines of the second Global Gateway Forum in Brussels, aiming to strengthen Việt Nam’s cooperation with Belgium and the European Union (EU) across priority areas.

At his meeting with De Roover, the Belgian parliamentary leader extended sympathy to the Vietnamese people over recent storm and flood damage. Sơn thanked Belgium and the international community for their concern and support, calling it a valuable source of encouragement for the Vietnamese people.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the positive development of bilateral relations and reaffirmed their commitment to effectively implementing outcomes from the Belgian King and Queen’s state visit to Việt Nam in April.

They welcomed the cooperation agreement signed between the Vietnamese National Assembly and the Belgian Parliament in February, describing it as an important foundation for expanding bilateral collaboration in the coming years.

Sơn praised Belgium’s active role within the EU and urged its parliament to soon ratify the EU–Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) in 2025, saying it would encourage Belgian businesses to expand investment in Việt Nam’s key sectors such as logistics, seaports, and renewable energy.

He also called on Belgium to support Việt Nam in developing a sustainable maritime economy and fisheries, and to advocate for the European Commission’s early removal of the “yellow card” imposed on Vietnamese seafood exports related to illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

As strategic partners in agriculture, both sides agreed to strengthen cooperation in circular and smart agriculture, as well as in addressing saltwater intrusion and drought in the Mekong Delta, contributing to Việt Nam’s green transition and sustainable development.

De Roover voiced support for enhancing exchanges between parliamentary committees, young lawmakers and friendship groups, and for closer coordination at regional and global inter-parliamentary forums such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF), Asia-Europe Parliamentary Partnership Meeting (ASEP), and ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA).

He reaffirmed Belgium’s commitment to multifaceted cooperation with Việt Nam, particularly in trade, investment, high-tech agriculture, smart logistics, and climate change response.

Sơn appreciated the Belgian Parliament for being the first foreign legislature to adopt a resolution supporting Vietnamese Agent Orange victims, proposing both sides implement the resolution through concrete projects to overcome war aftermath, restore ecosystems, and support those affected by Agent Orange.

He also suggested Belgium consider granting visa exemptions for holders of Vietnamese diplomatic and official passports to facilitate bilateral exchanges. He took this occasion to convey National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn’s invitation to De Roover to visit Việt Nam soon and the Belgian parliamentary leader accepted with pleasure.

Later the same day, the Vietnamese Deputy PM met with European Commissioner for International Partnerships Jozef Sikela. Both sides recognised the strong alignment between the EU’s Global Gateway Strategy and Việt Nam’s development orientation, agreeing to boost cooperation projects in green infrastructure, digital connectivity, innovation, and high-quality human resource development, thereby further consolidating the Việt Nam–EU Comprehensive Partnership and Cooperation.

As part of his trip, Sơn also visited the Vietnamese Embassy in Belgium and the Vietnamese Mission to the EU, commending staff for their efforts in strengthening friendship and cooperation between Việt Nam, Belgium and the EU. — VNA/VNS