Military Region 4 be the nation’s reliable political force and loyal fighting force: Party General Secretary

NGHỆ AN — Proud of their past and confident in the future, the army and people of Military Region 4 are preserving deep loyalty, promoting the identity of this heroic land and uniting in efforts to build a prosperous, strong, democratic, just and civilised nation, worthy of the trust of the Party, the State and the people.

Party General Secretary Tô Lâm made the remarks while attending the 80th Anniversary Celebration of the Military Region 4 Armed Forces’ Traditional Day (October 15, 1945 - October 15, 2025), held on Sunday morning in the central province of Nghệ An.

In his speech, Party leader Lâm, Secretary of the Central Military Commission, affirmed that across Military Region 4 — the land of fire and the heroic frontline — every inch of soil, every stretch of sky, every metre of sea was soaked with sweat, blood, sacrifice and steadfast will.

“This is a strong rampart of the Fatherland, an iron belt securing the borders amid countless storms of war, while also serving as a great rear base for major frontlines, persistently supplying human resources and material strength to bring about the nation’s great victory,” he said.

It is also a land of spiritual and talented people, the birthplace and nurturing ground of numerous heroes, celebrities, revolutionaries and cultural figures who contributed wisdom, courage and dedication to the country.

The people of Military Region 4 embody bravery, resilience, loyalty and fidelity. When the country is in danger, they are ready to sacrifice everything for the nation. In times of peace and reconstruction, they are diligent, creative and strive to advance.

Lâm emphasised that after enduring bombs and gunfire from Thanh Hóa, Nghệ An and Hà Tĩnh to Quảng Bình, Quảng Trị and Huế, Military Region 4 still stood firm, resilient, fought and triumphed. This tradition has been continually forged so that today it shines in the mission of building and defending the Fatherland.

Over the past 80 years of building, fighting, winning and growing, generations of leaders, commanders, officers, soldiers and workers of the Military Region 4 Armed Forces have demonstrated bravery, intelligence and the art of Vietnamese military strategy.

They have achieved numerous heroic feats and outstanding accomplishments in the wars of national liberation as well as in the cause of nation-building and defence.

Reliable political force

To successfully fulfil its functions and missions, General Secretary Lâm requested the thorough implementation of Hồ Chí Minh’s military thought, the Party’s military and defence policies and the breakthroughs approved by the Military Region 4 Party Committee and the 12th Military Party Congress.

The forces must proactively prepare plans, improve combat readiness, unite and cooperate closely with local Party committees, authorities and people, promote comprehensive strength, and build and consolidate all-people national defence.

He requested a focus on building the Military Region 4 Armed Forces to be revolutionary, regular, elite and modern.

Personnel must be trained in courage, techniques, tactics and mastery of all types of weapons and equipment, especially new and modern systems.

Party chief Lâm pointed out that no matter how modern the weapons and equipment, the human factor remains decisive. Modernisation must therefore primarily focus on officers and soldiers in terms of mindset, expertise and the ability to apply science to master and maximise the use of equipment.

They must be ready to fight and win in all situations and respond promptly and effectively to non-traditional security challenges, particularly in Military Region 4, which annually faces natural disasters and floods.

“In any circumstance, the Military Region 4 Armed Forces will always be the reliable political force, the loyal fighting force of the Party, the State and the people, ready to undertake and excellently complete all assigned tasks,” Party General Secretary Lâm emphasised.

He instructed a focus on strengthening military and civilian solidarity, building strong political foundations locally, establishing a firm people’s defence posture and the great national unity bloc, and performing effectively in defence diplomacy.

There should be a close link between consolidating national defence and security and socio-economic development, improving soldiers’ lives, and helping people in remote, mountainous and border areas stabilise their lives.

At the same time, the Military Region 4 Armed Forces must carry out defence diplomacy with Laos, contributing to nurturing great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties, States and armies.

With the accomplishments, feats and glorious traditions over the past 80 years, Party General Secretary Lâm trusts that all officers, commanders, soldiers and workers of the Military Region 4 Armed Forces will continue to excellently complete all assigned tasks.

At the celebration, on behalf of the Party and State leadership, Lâm awarded the Hồ Chí Minh Order to the Military Region 4 Armed Forces, recognising their long-standing tradition and particularly outstanding contributions to the revolutionary cause of the Party and the nation. — VNS