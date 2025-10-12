Preparatory meeting held for first Party Congress of Government

HÀ NỘI — The first Congress of the Government’s Party Organisation, the 2025–30 tenure, had its preparatory meeting held under the chair of Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, who is also Politburo member and Secretary of the Government’s Party Committee, on Sunday.

The meeting, taking place at the National Convention Centre in Hà Nội, saw the presence of Politburo members, Secretaries of the Party Central Committee, members of the Party Central Committee; Deputy PMs, Deputy Secretaries of the Government’s Party Committee; members of the Standing Board of the Government’s Party Committee; and leaders of ministries, sectors, agencies, and enterprises who are members of the Government’s Party Committee.

The congress is attended by 453 delegates representing more than 209,000 members of the 2,211 Party units across the Government’s Party Organisation.

Prior to the event, participants paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum, along with heroes and martyrs at the monument on Bắc Son Street.

The preparatory meeting elected the Presidium and Secretariat of the congress, and the board for verifying delegates’ eligibility. Participants adopted the agenda and working regulations for the congress. Later, group and plenary discussions were convened.

Concluding the preparatory meeting, PM Chính spoke highly of the sub-committees’ thorough preparations in terms of the political reports, content, and organisation, noting that the draft documents submitted to the congress had been created in a serious, methodical, scientific, and democratic manner in line with regulations.

In addition, he applauded the exhibitions on the achievements of the subordinate Party committees over the last five years; attainments in science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation; as well as successes in economic, cultural, and social development, which make the congress not only a particularly important political event but also a festival of the entire Party Organisation.

Highlighting focal issues for discussion on October 12 afternoon and at the official session on October 13, he asked delegates to show a high sense of responsibility, discipline, solidarity, wisdom, reform, and efficiency to give opinions on the documents of the congress and the drafts to be submitted to the 14th National Party Congress.

The PM requested that aside from reviewing the outstanding results of the 2020–2025 tenure amid numerous difficulties and challenges, they should point out lessons and shortcomings needing to be addressed. Notably, they should propose breakthrough tasks and measures for successfully implementing the resolution of the coming national congress, thereby ushering in an era of prosperity, civilisation, and happiness for the nation.

The congress for 2025–2030 is the first of the Government’s Party Organisation since the new organisational model was applied.

It is aimed at assessing the results gained during 2020–2025; reviewing the performance of the Government’s Party Committee during the previous tenure; identifying orientations, targets, tasks, and measures for 2025–2030; and looking into the draft documents to be submitted to the 14th National Party Congress. — VNA/VNS