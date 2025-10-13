HCM City holds first Party Congress after landmark merger, sets sights on innovation, growth

HCM CITY — The first Party Congress of the newly expanded HCM City opened its preparatory session on Monday (October 13), marking an important moment in Việt Nam’s political and economic landscape, following the city’s merger with Bình Dương and Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu provinces.

The congress, attended by 546 delegates, comes as the southern metropolis — now the country’s largest by area and population — prepares to define its development agenda for the 2025–2030 period.

Delegates elected the Presidium, Secretariat, and Credentials Verification Committee, and approved the working programme and internal regulations for the congress.

They also reviewed the Party Committee’s contributions to draft documents to be presented at the upcoming 14th National Party Congress.

Before the session, participants laid wreaths at the HCM City Martyrs’ Cemetery and the statue of President Hồ Chí Minh, paying tribute to national heroes.

Delegates also made donations to support residents affected by recent floods and natural disasters.

The congress, the first since the administrative merger, is being held under the motto “Solidarity – Democracy – Discipline – Breakthrough – Innovation.”

Its central theme focuses on building a clean and strong Party organisation, fostering national unity, and accelerating development in science, technology, and private-sector innovation, while ensuring defence, security, and international integration.

After the merger, HCM City now spans 6,773 square kilometres, representing 2.04 per cent of Việt Nam’s total area, and has a population of around 13.6 million, or 13 per cent of the national total.

The city’s combined Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) is projected at VNĐ3.03 quadrillion (US$123.4 billion) this year, equivalent to 23.5 per cent of national GDP.

Per capita GRDP has reached VNĐ220 million ($8,944), 1.7 times the national average. The city contributes nearly 37 per cent of Việt Nam’s state budget revenue, confirming its position as the country’s key economic engine.

The full congress officially opens on Tuesday (October 14), with senior Party and Government leaders expected to attend. — VNS