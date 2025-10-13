Government’s first Party Congress concludes successfully

HÀ NỘI – The first congress of the Government’s Party Organisations for the 2025-2030 tenure concluded successfully on Monday, completing all items on its agenda after two days of intensive, responsible, and productive discussions.

In his closing remarks, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, who is also Politburo member and Secretary of the Government’s Party Committee, laid stress on the Government’s determination to build a strong and comprehensive Party organisation, contributing to the successful implementation of the resolution of the 14th National Party Congress.

Over the two-day event, participants thoroughly reviewed achievements from the 2020-2025 term, charted directions and objectives for 2025-2030, and contributed substantive input to draft documents to be submitted to the 14th National Party Congress. Alongside group discussions, 13 presentations addressed critical contemporary issues concerning the Party building work and socio-economic development. The congress saw the attendance of Party General Secretary Tô Lâm.

The congress’ resolution was adopted while the Politburo’s decision appointing a delegation of 70 official members and 12 alternates to attend the 14th National Party Congress was announced.

According to PM Chính, following General Secretary Lâm's directives, delegates conducted thorough discussions, analyses, evaluations, and self-assessments of leadership, direction, and implementation performance across all sectors during the 2020–2025 term, while discussing draft documents and action programmes for the upcoming tenure.

Despite formidable challenges in the past term, the Government’s Party Organisation directed its organisations and agencies to make concerted efforts, turning danger into opportunities and impossibility into possibility to achieve important, comprehensive, and remarkable achievements across all areas, from Party building to COVID-19 prevention, socio-economic growth, environmental protection, national defence – security consolidation, and international integration.

PM Chính highlighted that the resolution adopted at the Government’s Party Congress of the 2025–2030 embodies aspiration and determination to build a strong and exemplary Party organisation leading in science – technology, innovation, and digital transformation, accelerating breakthroughs to foster rapid and sustainable national development towards a prosperous and happy Việt Nam. It highlights four groups of Party-building solutions, eight for socio-economic development, two for national defence, security, and external affairs, and six strategic breakthrough tasks.

The Party building work focuses on strengthening the Government’s Party Organisation, enhancing leadership capabilities and combat strength of Party committees and organisations at all levels, building solidarity throughout the Party Organisation, developing a pool of officials exemplary in political mettle, quality, competence, and prestige, and intensifying inspection, supervision, and discipline enforcement linked with anti-corruption and anti-wastefulness efforts.

Regarding the implementation of political missions, the Party Organisation will resolutely implement the resolution of the 14th National Party Congress and the Politburo’s decisions to maintain macroeconomic stability, control inflation, and ensure major economic balances, targeting average annual GDP growth of 10 per cent or higher.

Priorities will be given to institutional reform, infrastructure modernisation, and high-quality human resources development, alongside advancing industrialisation, modernisation, economic restructuring and digital transformation. Other areas of focus will be cultural and social progress, environmental protection, improvement in people’s livelihoods, enhanced defence – security, and more effective international integration.

The Standing Board of the Government’s Party Organisation for 2025-2030 was asked to incorporate delegate feedback, particularly General Secretary Lâm's guidance, to refine and officially issue the resolution for widespread implementation.

PM Chính called on Party committees and oragniations, officials, and Party members of the Government’s Party Organisation to uphold their noble tradition, unity, creativity, and resilience, striving to build a strong, and exemplary Party Organisation.

He expressed profound gratitude to General Secretary Lâm, current and former Party and State leaders, Việt Nam Fatherland Front representatives, government members, heads of agencies and localities across various periods, and especially to the people and business community, for their trust and support to effectively and drastically implement the Party and State's guidelines and policies. VNA/VNS