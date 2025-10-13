Government Party members make over 110,000 contributions to 14th National Party Congress’s draft documents

HÀ NỘI – The Government’s Party Organisation received more than 110,000 contributions from its officials and Party members for the draft documents of the upcoming 14th National Party Congress, reflecting the strong engagement of the organisation as well as the Party’s democratic spirit, Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyễn Văn Hùng has said.

At the press conference of the first congress of the Government’s Party Organisation for the 2025-2030 tenure held in Hà Nội on Monday, Hùng, also head of the Government Party Committee's board for education, information, and mass mobilisation and Secretary of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism's Party Committee, said that during the congress discussions alone, 75 opinions were voiced directly on the draft political report of the 14th National Party Congress – the collective wisdom of the entire Party, people, and armed forces.

He said the Government’s congress presidium presented a 30-page summary of all collected opinions, which delegates unanimously agreed to submit to the Party Central Committee for study, adding the report was meticulously prepared, with multiple breakthrough ideas, including timely updates on the latest viewpoints and policies recently issued by the Politburo to refine the political report amidst a new era of building a prosperous nation.

The minister underscored that delegates expressed strong agreement on the Party’s orientation for the next five years, particularly the new growth model based on science – technology, innovation, and digital transformation. They also laid stress on the need to restructure the nation’s human resources, especially high-skilled workforce.

The congress, Hùng said, affirmed the achievements carved out under the Party’s leadership during the past tenure, calling for continued renewal of the growth model and creation of new development drivers to deliver on the country’s goals set on the occasion of the 100th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, and 100th founding anniversary of the nation.

Delegates expressed their interest in deeper and clearer analysis on the lessons on assuring the economic and socio-political stability. They also agreed on the three main strategic areas identified, stressing that institutional and legal reforms must be prioritised to make Vietnam’s legal framework a competitive advantage.

He stressed that all contributions were truthfully received and compiled by the Presidium, with noteworthy recommendations to be submitted to the Party Central Committee for consideration and inclusion in the political report of the 14th National Party Congress. VNA/VNS