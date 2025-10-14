Việt Nam highlights people-centred development approach at the UNGA

NEW YORK – The Vietnamese delegation, led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Minh Hằng, on Monday (local time) conducted a range of diplomatic activities within the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), affirming Việt Nam’s message of placing people at the heart of all development processes and calling on the international community to embrace this approach amid mounting global challenges.

Delivering Việt Nam’s statement at the general debate of the UNGA Second Committee (Economic and Financial), themed “Sustainable Development: Disaster Risk Reduction,” Hằng expressed concern over the slow progress towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). She underscored that climate change, biodiversity loss, environmental pollution, economic and social headwinds, and financing gaps continue to pose serious obstacles, urging stronger commitments to multilateralism and the 2030 Agenda through practical and decisive actions.

Hằng stressed that it is time to renew thinking and development models, placing people at the core of all progress. She said social welfare, inclusive growth, and environmental protection must remain central priorities, while science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation should be the main drivers of sustainable growth.

She called on international partners to fulfil their commitments by mobilising private investment for sustainable infrastructure, enhancing cooperation in technology and knowledge sharing, promoting responsible technology governance, and supporting developing countries in building capacity and applying digital technologies in key areas such as agriculture and healthcare.

The same day, Hằng and Ambassador Đỗ Hùng Việt, Head of Việt Nam’s Permanent Mission to the UN, co-chaired the opening ceremony of a photo exhibition on Việt Nam’s land and people, accompanied by cultural activities featuring traditional Mid-Autumn Festival customs and Vietnamese cuisine.

In her remarks at the event, Hằng reaffirmed Việt Nam’s goal of becoming a developed, high-income nation by 2045, driven by science, technology, digital transformation, international integration, and legal reform, while maintaining education and healthcare as central pillars and promoting the role of the private sector as an engine of growth.

She also reiterated Việt Nam’s commitment to advancing international law, fostering a culture of peace, and strengthening global institutions towards greater transparency and accountability. These commitments, she said, are embodied in Việt Nam’s recent initiatives, including hosting the signing ceremony of the UN Convention against Cybercrime in October 2025 in Hà Nội and its candidacy for re-election to the UN Human Rights Council for the 2026–2028 term.

While attending the 80th UNGA session and related elections, Hằng also held meetings with ambassadors and heads of delegations from several countries, as well as with the Chair of the Second Committee and the Chair of the African Group, to discuss potential bilateral cooperation and coordination at multilateral forums. VNA/VNS