Party leader meets outstanding farmers, agricultural scientists

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm met with 95 outstanding Vietnamese farmers and agricultural scientists in Hà Nội on Tuesday, on the occasion of the 95th founding anniversary of the Việt Nam Farmers’ Union (October 14, 1930-2025).

Speaking at the meeting, the Party chief highlighted the strategic role of farmers throughout the nation’s history, saying they have not only produced food but also preserved and developed the country’s cultural heritage and served as the foundation of the great national solidarity bloc.

He cited Resolution No 19-NQ/TW of the Party Central Committee, which affirms that agriculture is a national advantage and a pillar of the economy. Despite challenges in recent years, the sector has continued to post positive results, providing a solid mainstay for the country’s breakthroughs in development, the leader noted.

To secure a breakthrough agriculture, a prosperous countryside, and happy farmers, General Secretary Lâm stressed that farmers must be placed at the centre of agricultural development. He described them as frontline soldiers in food security, entrepreneurs of the land, “ecological engineers” protecting soil, water, forests, and seas, as well as custodians of the Vietnamese culture in the process of integration.

The Party leader stressed that science and technology must be positioned at the heart of production. He urged scientists to work directly with farmers in the fields, farms, and processing factories, and called on enterprises and cooperatives to accompany farmers in standardising production, improving product quality and traceability, ensuring food safety, and meeting the requirements of demanding markets.

He also called for unceasing innovation and diversification of agricultural products, brand development, and market expansion for Vietnamese agricultural products.

General Secretary Lâm suggested each commune should develop at least one signature agricultural product with its own brand. Agriculture should move toward a green, circular, and climate-resilient model, shifting from expanding output to enhancing productivity and quality, reducing emissions, and using water, fertilisers, and animal feed efficiently. Bioeconomy and circular agricultural economy should become the main direction for building advanced new-style rural areas.

The Party chief affirmed that the honoured farmers and agricultural scientists must serve as shining examples, spreading the spirit of innovation, aspirations for prosperity, and community solidarity by helping other farmers progress together.

At the event, Chairman of the Việt Nam Farmers’ Union Lương Quốc Đoàn said that this year, 95 exemplary individuals are honoured, consisting of 63 outstanding farmers from 34 provinces and cities (the oldest honoree is 77 years old, the youngest 25), and 32 agricultural scientists, aged between 35 and 87.

On this occasion, the honorees reported their achievements in agricultural production, business, and services, as well as their contributions to the new-style countryside development movement, national defence, and agricultural innovation, helping advance the country’s agriculture, farmers, and rural areas. — VNA/VNS