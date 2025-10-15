State leader reviews preparations for signing ceremony of Hanoi Convention

HÀ NỘI – President Lương Cường held a working session with relevant agencies on Wednesday to look into preparations for the signing ceremony of the UN Convention against Cybercrime (Hanoi Convention), scheduled to take place in the capital on October 25–26.

The Steering Committee for the event reported that as of October 14, 93 delegations, led by high-ranking leaders and ministers from various countries, had confirmed their participation, along with over 1,000 delegates and media representatives.

The Ministry of Public Security and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have closely coordinated with the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in building the signing ceremony's agenda, preparing for several side activities, including eight high-level side events and seminars led by leaders from relevant Vietnamese ministries and UNODC, 38 panel discussions, and over 20 exhibition booths.

Concluding the meeting, President Cường highlighted that the UN Secretary-General and many international leaders will attend the Hà Nội Convention signing ceremony. This marks a significant milestone as it is the first time Việt Nam holds a UN convention signing ceremony, especially in light of the growing concern over cybercrime.

The State leader affirmed that hosting the signing ceremony demonstrates Việt Nam’s role as a responsible host nation, a friend, a trustworthy partner, and an active member of the international community, ready to contribute to global peace, stability, and development while adhering to the UN Charter and international law.

He praised the proactiveness and sense of responsibility of the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and all relevant agencies in executing the task, noting that preparations are largely complete.

To ensure the ceremony meets the highest standards, he directed relevant agencies to thoroughly review coordination within each ministry and among ministries, sectors and Hà Nội, to ensure all aspects – from agenda, plans, to progress and quality of execution – are well-managed.

Additionally, the President urged a careful evaluation of all preparations, including technical details, content, protocol, and security, and recommended promptly addressing any challenges or obstacles to ensure flawless organisation, quality, and absolute safety.

Given the limited time, President Cường requested that lead agencies actively carry out assigned tasks on schedule and address any emerging issues promptly, ensuring the ceremony's success. He also emphasised that the event should serve as an opportunity for international friends to experience Việt Nam's warm hospitality and friendliness. VNA/VNS