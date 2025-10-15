Việt Nam seeks input on draft documents for 14th National Party Congress

HÀ NỘI — Draft documents for the upcoming 14th National Party Congress were released during a press conference in Hà Nội on Wednesday.

The drafts include a political report from the 13th Party Central Committee, a review of 40 years of socialist-oriented economic reforms, and an assessment of 15 years of implementing the Party Charter (2011–2025) with proposed amendments.

Lai Xuân Môn, Standing Deputy Head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation, stressed the significance of the documents, which were endorsed at the Party Central Committee’s 13th plenum.

He described them as the backbone of the Congress, which was directly linked to the Party’s vision for rapid and sustainable development and improved living standards.

The drafting process was carried out meticulously, with multiple rounds of updates, revisions, and refinements, to ensure the documents are concise, innovative, substantive, and grounded in scientific rigour, he said.

According to him, the Party Central Committee called for further refinements to ensure the documents are clear and focused, while also reflecting strategic vision and breakthrough policies in institutional reform, infrastructure, human resources, digital transformation, green transition, regional connectivity, and smart urban development.

Public consultation on the drafts will run for a month, from October 15–November 15, seeking input from Party members, officials, citizens, and overseas Vietnamese. Feedback will be gathered through conferences, workshops, and forums; the VNeID digital platform, and written submissions.

The Việt Nam Fatherland Front and socio-political organisations will collect opinions through their networks, and Party committees and media agencies at central and local levels will handle written feedback from the public. The Ministry of Public Security, in collaboration with the Party Central Committee’s Office, the commission and other agencies, will manage input via VNeID. Vietnam’s overseas diplomatic missions will facilitate written submissions from expatriate communities.

The commission will compile all opinions to refine the documents ahead of the Congress, ensuring they reflect a broad spectrum of perspectives. — VNA/VNS