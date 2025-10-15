Reform achievements help Việt Nam boost strong economic growth: diplomat

HÀ NỘI – Việt Nam’s Đổi mới (Renewal) achievements have fuelled robust economic growth and deeper international integration, paving the way for the country’s move into the upper-middle-income group, stated Vietnamese Ambassador to Argentina Ngô Minh Nguyệt at a seminar on ASEAN in Buenos Aires on October 14.

In response to questions from students at the University of Belgrano (UBE) about Viêt Nam’s Đổi mới process, the diplomat said that building on the achievements gained during nearly four decades of Đổi mới, Việt Nam’s ongoing reforms aim to improve institutional efficiency, promote digital transformation, better the business environment, and develop human resources — thereby sustaining growth momentum, boosting productivity, ensuring sustainable development, and gradually moving toward the goal of becoming a high-income nation.

Nguyệt also briefed participants on Việt Nam’s administrative apparatus restructuring and the implementation of the two-tier local administration model, which have produced positive initial results, creating major breakthroughs and dynamic economic zones while helping form industrial, tourism, and free trade hubs, as well as promising economic regions across the country — laying the foundation for Việt Nam to step into a more robust development period.

Regarding the US’s tariff policy, she said that in the spirit of the comprehensive strategic partnership, Việt Nam and the US are negotiating a reciprocal trade agreement based on mutual respect, aiming to reach balanced solutions that promote fair and sustainable trade serving the interests of people and businesses of both countries.

She also underlined the vigorous growth of bilateral relations in various spheres over the last 30 years since the normalisation of ties in 1995, especially in economy, trade, and investment.

At the regional level, the ASEAN – US relations have experienced 53 years of dynamic development, with the relationship elevated to a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2022, the ambassador added.

At the seminar, co-hosted by the ASEAN Committee in Buenos Aires (ACBA) and UBE, students showed interest in ASEAN countries’ socio-economic development policies, regional issues, and the prospects for cooperation between Argentina and Southeast Asia.

With its open and constructive atmosphere, the event helped strengthen mutual understanding between ASEAN member countries and young Argentinians, while reaffirming the ACBA’s and UBE’s commitment to connecting scholars, students, and businesses. VNA/VNS