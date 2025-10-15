Vietnamese, Lao, Cambodian defence ministers hold annual meeting in Vientiane

VIENTIANE — The annual meeting of the defence ministers of Việt Nam, Laos and Cambodia took place in the Lao capital of Vientiane on Wednesday.

In his opening remarks, Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Khamlieng Outhakaysone said the meeting symbolises the solidarity and friendship among the three neighbouring countries, which share common borders and destinies, and whose peoples have long supported one another and stood side by side in their struggles against common enemies.

Cambodian Deputy PM and Minister of National Defence General Tea Seiha spoke highly of the effective cooperation among the three militaries, which is based on mutual respect and trust, contributing to maintaining peace, stability, and prosperity in border areas and to the building of the ASEAN Community.

For his part, Vietnamese Minister of National Defence General Phan Văn Giang affirmed that Việt Nam always attaches top priority to strengthening the close ties and mutual trust with Laos and Cambodia. He expressed appreciation for the support of the two neighbouring countries during Việt Nam's past struggle for national liberation and reunification as well as in the current cause of national construction and defence.

At the meeting, the three ministers noted that despite complex regional and global developments, the three countries have maintained political stability and achieved important results in socio-economic development and national defence. Defence and security cooperation remains a key pillar in the relations between the three countries.

They agreed to continue consolidating and deepening the solidarity and close ties among the three countries and their armies; to resolutely uphold the principle of not allowing any hostile forces to use one country’s territory to harm the interests of another; and to maintain regular annual meetings and exchanges between the defence ministers, senior military leaders, and relevant agencies.

The ministers also agreed to enhance cooperation in border management and protection, contributing to building shared borders of peace, friendship, and sustainable development; regularly exchange information and coordinate effectively in handling issues arising from the grassroots level.

They stressed the need to strengthen coordination in responding to non-traditional security challenges, while promoting education and awareness among officers, soldiers, and civilians, particularly young generations about the history and importance of the three countries’ solidarity to each country's destiny.

The ministers also underlined the need of maintaining close coordination and common stances at international and regional multilateral mechanisms, especially in ASEAN, including the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) and the ADMM Plus, thereby contributing to consolidating the bloc’s unity and centrality in regional security issues. — VNA/VNS