Energy – cornerstone of peace and development: Deputy PM

MOSCOW — Deputy Prime Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn emphasised the fundamental role of energy in promoting peace, development and equity during the first plenary session of the eighth Russian Energy Week International Forum, held in Moscow from October 15 to 17.

Invited by the Russian government, the Vietnamese official highlighted energy’s crucial role in safeguarding national energy security and supporting sustainable socio-economic development amid growing challenges from climate change and resource depletion.

He stressed that the global energy sector must improve resource-use efficiency, advance research and application of science and technology, reduce emissions from the exploitation, processing and use of traditional energy sources, and develop green, clean and high-efficiency alternatives.

Deputy PM Sơn thanked the Russian government for the invitation to this important forum, where world leaders and business representatives discuss urgent trends in the global energy sector.

He outlined Việt Nam’s goals through 2030, with a vision toward 2045, including ensuring national energy security, providing sufficient, stable and high-quality energy with low emissions to drive socio-economic development, safeguarding national defence, improving living standards and protecting the environment.

Answering delegates’ questions on LNG infrastructure, Sơn noted that the development and expansion of LNG terminal infrastructure are carefully planned to align with the schedule of gas-fired power projects. Between ten and fourteen LNG terminal clusters will serve corresponding gas-fired power plants across all regions of Việt Nam. Investors are actively implementing plans to bring these plants into commercial operation between 2028 and 2030.

Việt Nam welcomes cooperation and experience sharing with Russian and other international companies to enhance capacity in developing and operating LNG terminal infrastructure.

Delegates also acknowledged that geopolitical tensions have disrupted supply chains and caused instability in energy markets. With the global population expected to reach 10 billion by 2050 and continued economic growth, energy demand is projected to rise. Diversifying energy sources and markets while ensuring a sustainable, stable and competitively priced supply is considered the most effective way to safeguard national interests and protect the global market from protectionism, trade restrictions and tariff barriers.

Launched in 2016, the Russian Energy Week International Forum provides a platform to discuss key global fuel and energy trends, identify economic and technological solutions, and strengthen international cooperation to address challenges, mitigate risks, and promote efficient, sustainable energy development.

This year’s forum attracts nearly five thousand delegates from 80 countries and territories, featuring more than 70 diverse events. — VNA/VNS