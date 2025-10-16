Việt Nam welcomes US' objective assessment in human trafficking report

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam on Thursday said it welcomed the "objective assessment" of Việt Nam's human trafficking situation by the United States, included in the annual report 2025 Trafficking in Persons Report.

At the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ regular press conference in Hà Nội on Thursday, spokesperson Phạm Thu Hằng responded to a question regarding the latest report by the US Department of State, which includes content related to Việt Nam.

Speaking about Việt Nam’s efforts in preventing and combating human trafficking, Hằng stressed that the country has been implementing and promoting anti-trafficking measures in line with the key tasks and solutions outlined in the Programme on Prevention and Combat of Human Trafficking for 2021–2025, with orientations towards 2030.

Notably, Việt Nam adopted the Law on Prevention and Combat of Human Trafficking in 2024, while intensifying the investigation, prosecution, and trial of trafficking cases, identifying and supporting victims, and promptly responding to emerging challenges in trafficking in the region and the world, Hằng said.

Việt Nam is also striving to realise the objectives of the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration (GCM) under the plan issued by the Prime Minister in 2020, with a view to fostering a transparent migration environment, safeguarding the lawful rights and interests of migrants, and preventing human trafficking risks in international migration activities, according to the spokesperson.

“In that spirit, Việt Nam hopes the two countries will continue to cooperate closely and enhance dialogue and exchanges to ensure a more comprehensive and objective assessment of Việt Nam’s efforts and achievements in preventing and combating human trafficking, in line with the spirit of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace, Cooperation and Sustainable Development between Việt Nam and the United States,” Hằng told the press. — VNS