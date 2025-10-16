Nhơn Trạch 2 to disburse nearly $7.7m in dividends

HÀ NỘI — PetroVietnam Power Nhơn Trạch 2 JSC has announced plans to distribute dividends worth VNĐ201.5 billion (US$7.65 million), representing a 7 per cent dividend rate, equivalent to VNĐ700 per share.

The record date for the dividend payment is set for October 22, with disbursement to begin on October 31. The payout will come from the company’s retained earnings accumulated from profits after tax.

Nhơn Trạch 2 currently has about 287.9 million shares in circulation, positioning the firm to deliver substantial returns to its shareholders.

In the first half of the year, the company posted strong financial results, with net revenue exceeding VNĐ3.5 trillion, a 43.3 per cent increase year-on-year. It also swung from a loss to a profit, recording VNĐ363.2 billion in post-tax profit compared with a loss of VNĐ36 billion a year earlier.

For the full year of 2025, Nhơn Trạch 2 has set an ambitious target of more than VNĐ8.2 trillion in revenue and VNĐ279 billion in profit after tax. Within the first six months, it achieved over 30 per cent of its annual profit goal.

On the stock market, the company’s shares closed the morning session on October 16 at VNĐ22,600 per share, down 0.22 per cent. — BIZHUB/VNS