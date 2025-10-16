Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Nhơn Trạch 2 to disburse nearly $7.7m in dividends

October 16, 2025 - 21:22
The record date for this dividend payment is set for October 22, with disbursement scheduled to commence on October 31.
Nhơn Trạch 2 combined cycle gas turbine thermal power plant in Đồng Nai Province. — Photo pvpnt2.vn

HÀ NỘI — PetroVietnam Power Nhơn Trạch 2 JSC has announced plans to distribute dividends worth VNĐ201.5 billion (US$7.65 million), representing a 7 per cent dividend rate, equivalent to VNĐ700 per share.

The record date for the dividend payment is set for October 22, with disbursement to begin on October 31. The payout will come from the company’s retained earnings accumulated from profits after tax.

Nhơn Trạch 2 currently has about 287.9 million shares in circulation, positioning the firm to deliver substantial returns to its shareholders.

In the first half of the year, the company posted strong financial results, with net revenue exceeding VNĐ3.5 trillion, a 43.3 per cent increase year-on-year. It also swung from a loss to a profit, recording VNĐ363.2 billion in post-tax profit compared with a loss of VNĐ36 billion a year earlier.

For the full year of 2025, Nhơn Trạch 2 has set an ambitious target of more than VNĐ8.2 trillion in revenue and VNĐ279 billion in profit after tax. Within the first six months, it achieved over 30 per cent of its annual profit goal.

On the stock market, the company’s shares closed the morning session on October 16 at VNĐ22,600 per share, down 0.22 per cent. — BIZHUB/VNS

see also

More on this story

Economy

VN seeks solutions to speed up disbursement of ODA amid slugging progress

Statistics of the Ministry of Finance showed that as of October 14, the disbursement rate of ODA-funded public investment reached only VNĐ4.37 trillion (US$ 166 million) or18.68 per cent of the annual target assigned by the Prime Minister,  far below the 30.6 per cent achieved in the same period in 2024 and 38.1 per cent in 2023.
Economy

Credit promotion to meet ambitious GDP growth targets

If credit institutions maintain healthy mobilisation and growth, and direct capital to priority sectors, credit growth is expected to reach 19–20 per cent by the end of 2025. This represents one of the highest credit growth rates in the past decade.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom