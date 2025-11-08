Vietjet recognised among the most valuable airline brands in ASEAN

SINGAPORE — Vietjet has been honoured as one of Southeast Asia’s most valuable airline brands and named Việt Nam’s most valuable airline brand for 2025 by Brand Finance.

The carrier ranks among the six most valuable airline brands in ASEAN this year, alongside leading regional names such as Singapore Airlines, Thai Airways, and Malaysia Airlines.

According to Brand Finance, Vietjet’s recognition reflects its strong brand performance, expanding international footprint, and rising global reputation on the aviation map.

The airline has continuously expanded its flight network, invested in a modern fleet, and diversified its services to offer passengers comfortable, friendly, and flexible travel experiences.

For the first nine months of 2025, Vietjet reported revenue of over VNĐ52.32 trillion (US$2 billion) and a gross profit of VNĐ6.72 trillion ($259 million). Its pre-tax profit surpassed VNĐ1.98 trillion, up 28 per cent year-on-year.

The company’s value has continued to rise steadily. As of November 7, 2025, Vietjet’s market capitalisation stood at nearly VNĐ105.3 trillion. Operating a fleet of 130 aircraft on more than 170 routes, the airline has served over 250 million passengers across the Asia-Pacific region to date.

Building on its strong financial performance, the airline is evolving into a global aviation group with hundreds of new aircraft orders, an expanding intercontinental network, and ongoing sustainability initiatives that reinforce its commitment to a greener, future-ready aviation model.

“Our consistent brand value growth reflects the trust of customers, investors, and international partners in Vietjet,” said Hồ Ngọc Yến Phương, Vietjet’s Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Member of the Board of Directors.

“We will continue to deliver diverse, convenient, and affordable travel experiences to our passengers while further enhancing Việt Nam’s value and position in the global aviation landscape,” she said.

Brand Finance - the world’s leading brand valuation and financial consultancy -was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom, with operations in more than 25 countries.

Each year, Brand Finance conducts over 6,000 brand valuations globally. Its rankings are based on internationally recognised standards and methodologies, evaluating brands by their business performance, influence, marketing investment, and other key reputation metrics to determine their competitiveness and true market value. — VNS