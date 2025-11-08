Saigon Co.op rushes to deliver essential goods to storm-hit areas

HCM CITY — The Saigon Union of Trading Cooperatives (Saigon Co.op) has urgently deployed an emergency support package, sending tens of tonnes of essential goods and relief teams to provinces hit by by recent historic storms and floods across central and northern Việt Nam.

The move aims to help residents stabilise their lives after severe natural disasters that caused widespread damage to power, water and essential infrastructure.

As soon as storm warnings were issued, Saigon Co.op mobilised its nationwide network, stockpiling goods, and preparing logistics and manpower. Each supermarket and warehouse became a “connection point” for social welfare, ready to provide immediate assistance.

With its strong logistics capacity and a network of more than 800 retail outlets, the retailer has built a ‘Flexible Social Welfare System’ that can mobilise resources synchronously from central to local levels within just a few hours.

Relief supplies, including rice, instant noodles, drinking water, bread, condiments and Saigon Co.op’s private-label products, were swiftly sent from its central warehouses to Thừa Thiên-Huế, Đà Nẵng, Quảng Ngãi, Lâm Đồng and other provinces hit by the storm, in coordination with the Việt Nam Fatherland Front, the Red Cross, and local authorities.

Within hours of Typhoon No. 13 making landfall, more than 1,000 relief packages reached Quy Nhơn, Huế and Tam Kỳ, among the hardest-hit localities, providing immediate support to residents facing power outages, water shortages, and severe damages to their homes.

At the same time, Saigon Co.op increased reserves, diversified supply sources, and worked closely with key partners to ensure an uninterrupted supply chain, enabling consumers to buy sufficient goods at stable prices.

The relief effort forms part of Co.op Care, Saigon Co.op’s long-term community programme that promotes humanitarian values and social responsibility.

Beyond emergency aid, the retailer plans long-term recovery activities through its ‘Humanitarian Market – Zero Đồng Supermarket’ initiative, scheduled to take place from late 2025 to early 2026 in five localities. The programme will provide essential, high-quality goods free of charge to disadvantaged people, helping them prepare for a more comfortable Lunar New Year after a difficult year.

At the end of October, Saigon Co.op’s Trade Union also raised VNĐ980 million (US$37,459) in cash donations from employees to support the HCM City chapter of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front. — VNS