HCM City welcomes over 6.58 million international visitors in 10 months

HCM CITY — HCM City attracted more than 6.58 million international visitors in the first 10 months of 2025, reaching 65.9 per cent of the year’s target, according to the municipal Department of Tourism.

Meanwhile, the number of domestic tourist arrivals hit 33.08 million, fulfilling 66.2 per cent of the year's goal. Total tourism revenue during the period reached VNĐ208.06 trillion, equivalent to 71.7 per cent of this year's target of VNĐ290 trillion (US$11.02 billion).

In October alone, the city’s public transport system served an estimated 55.1 million passengers. The Bến Thành–Suối Tiên metro line continued to operate smoothly, carrying 1.8 million passengers, while air transport maintained strong performance with 3.3 million passengers.

The city’s tourism sector sustained its positive growth momentum in October as it prepared for the year-end peak season and the arrival of large international delegations. At the same time, HCM City has strengthened regional linkages and boosted promotion efforts in key domestic and international markets.

To promote medical tourism and wellness travel products, the Department of Tourism has launched initiatives connecting HCM City with localities in the Mekong Delta and the Southeastern region. These efforts aim not only to enhance regional connectivity but also to integrate the value chains of the health and tourism sectors, developing inter-regional products that combine healthcare, wellness, and cultural experiences.

The goal is to build a sustainable, people-centred, and high-quality tourism industry.

According to the latest data from digital travel platform Agoda, searches for accommodation in Việt Nam from Eastern European markets have risen by 59 per cent since the country’s new visa exemption policy for citizens of 12 European countries took effect on August 15.

Eastern European travellers have shown growing interest in exploring Việt Nam, with HCM City ranking third among the country’s top five most searched destinations, recording a 56 per cent increase in search volume.

Vũ Ngọc Lâm, Agoda’s Country Director for Việt Nam, noted that simplified entry procedures and improved accessibility have contributed to the rising number of visitors from Europe and other distant markets.

The expanded visa exemption policy has created new opportunities and made Việt Nam’s destinations, including HCM City, more accessible and attractive to European tourists, he added. — VNA/VNS