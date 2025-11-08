52 hospitalised in HCM City after suspected bánh mì poisoning

HCM CITY — At least 52 people, including two pregnant women and a young adult with acute kidney failure, have been hospitalised in HCM City after eating bánh mì (Vietnamese sandwiches) from a single sandwich shop, in what authorities suspect is a mass food poisoning case.

A Tâm Anh General Hospital representative said on Friday night that the hospital had admitted 12 patients linked to the outbreak in Hạnh Thông Ward. Two of the patients are in the late stages of pregnancy, at 30 and 35 weeks.

"Many of them are from the same families or companies," said Huỳnh Văn Mười Một, Deputy Director of the Emergency Department.

"We have one severe case in intensive care and a 21-year-old patient with acute kidney failure."

One of the victims, identified as Mrs. L., said she bought bánh mì from the shop on November 5 for her family, including her mother, husband, son and domestic helper.

All four began suffering stomach pain, diarrhea and fever shortly after eating. By Friday, their symptoms had not improved, and they were taken to the hospital.

Other families and workers at a company that ordered 20 bánh mì from the same vendor reported similar symptoms: vomiting, diarrhea, body aches and fever. Several were later admitted for treatment.

Doctors diagnosed most patients with acute gastroenteritis and colitis caused by bacterial infection – typical signs of foodborne illness.

An official from Military Hospital 175 said the hospital had treated another 40 suspected cases on November 6.

The patients, aged from eight to 83 years, included students, office workers and manual labourers. Most showed fever, abdominal pain and dehydration.

Thirty-eight have been discharged, while two remain under observation.

The cause is under investigation. — VNS