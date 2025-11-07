Politics & Law
Home Society

Vietnam Red Cross Society provides emergency relief to flood victims in six central provinces

November 07, 2025 - 20:18
The VNRC has allocated money for emergency relief work, including cash and P&G water purifier powder packages.
A member of the Vietnam Red Cross Society hands over relief to a victim of flood in the central provinces. — Photo VNRC

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam Red Cross Society (VNRC), on November 6, launched an emergency relief campaign to support people who suffered heavy damage due to prolonged floods in six provinces and cities.

The aid will be sent to Đà Nẵng, Thừa Thiên Huế, Hà Tĩnh, Quảng Trị, Quảng Ngãi, and Lâm Đồng.

The VNRC has allocated more than VNĐ4.8 billion (US$182,500) for emergency relief work, including cash and P&G water purifier powder packages.

Specifically: Hà Tĩnh Province, VNĐ560 million ($21,300) and 24,000 P&G water filter powder packages; Quảng Trị Province, VNĐ400 million ($15,200) and 24,000 P&G water filter powder packages; Huế, VNĐ1.095 billion ($41,600) and 48,000 P&G water filter powder packages; Đà Nẵng, VNĐ1.78 billion ($67,700) and 72,000 P&G water filter powder packages; Lâm Đồng, VNĐ175 million ($6,650) and 43,200 P&G water filter powder packages; and Quảng Ngãi, VNĐ580 million ($22,000) and 24,000 P&G water filter powder packages.

The Vietnam Red Cross Society's members provide relief to victims of flood in the central provinces. — Photo VNRC

The funding comes from the mobilisation source through account H2025 of Vietcombank, along with the P&G water filter powder package provided by the Americares organisation as non-refundable aid in the project 'Clean drinking water for the community', according to the VNRC.

VNRC called on organisations and individuals to support flood victims by transferring money to the account of the Vietnam Red Cross Society, account number: H2025 at the Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank). — VNS

Typhoon Kalmaegi damage

Typhoon Kalmaegi, the 13th storm to affect Việt Nam this year, has left five people dead and seven injured as of Friday morning. Localities are continuing to review the damage. A relief package worth US$3 million has been approved by the government to support the three most affected provinces.
Digital competence emerges as a highlight among Vietnamese teachers

The TALIS 2024 survey, conducted by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), provides internationally comparable data on lower secondary teachers and school principals, reflecting their characteristics, perspectives, and professional experiences amid education reform and digital transformation.
Typhoon Kalmaegi disrupts rail lines

Around 1,500 passengers travelling through the affected area are expected to be transferred by road on Friday between Tuy Hòa Station in Đắk Lắk Province and Diêu Trì Station in Gia Lai Province.

