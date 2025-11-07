Vietnam Red Cross Society provides emergency relief to flood victims in six central provinces

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam Red Cross Society (VNRC), on November 6, launched an emergency relief campaign to support people who suffered heavy damage due to prolonged floods in six provinces and cities.

The aid will be sent to Đà Nẵng, Thừa Thiên Huế, Hà Tĩnh, Quảng Trị, Quảng Ngãi, and Lâm Đồng.

The VNRC has allocated more than VNĐ4.8 billion (US$182,500) for emergency relief work, including cash and P&G water purifier powder packages.

Specifically: Hà Tĩnh Province, VNĐ560 million ($21,300) and 24,000 P&G water filter powder packages; Quảng Trị Province, VNĐ400 million ($15,200) and 24,000 P&G water filter powder packages; Huế, VNĐ1.095 billion ($41,600) and 48,000 P&G water filter powder packages; Đà Nẵng, VNĐ1.78 billion ($67,700) and 72,000 P&G water filter powder packages; Lâm Đồng, VNĐ175 million ($6,650) and 43,200 P&G water filter powder packages; and Quảng Ngãi, VNĐ580 million ($22,000) and 24,000 P&G water filter powder packages.

The funding comes from the mobilisation source through account H2025 of Vietcombank, along with the P&G water filter powder package provided by the Americares organisation as non-refundable aid in the project 'Clean drinking water for the community', according to the VNRC.

VNRC called on organisations and individuals to support flood victims by transferring money to the account of the Vietnam Red Cross Society, account number: H2025 at the Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank). — VNS