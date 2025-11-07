Deputy PM urges quick recovery efforts after storm No 13

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà has urged local authorities to act swiftly in restoring essential infrastructure and supporting residents after Storm No 13 (Typhoon Kalmaegi) caused widespread damage across several central and Central Highlands provinces.

Speaking at an in-person and online meeting in Gia Lai Province on Friday with leaders from Huế, Đà Nẵng, Quảng Ngãi, Gia Lai and Khánh Hòa, as well as relevant ministries and forces, he noted that early warnings and preparedness measures played a key role in reducing casualties.

Authorities reported that the 'four on-the-spot' approach - on-the-spot command, manpower, supplies and logistics - helped reduce casualties and damage. Rescue teams saved more than 200 people, maintained supply of essential goods and worked to reopen blocked roads.

Initial reports show the storm left five fatalities, damaged more than 2,000 homes, and caused widespread power cuts.

About 93,000 households were evacuated for safety, and the total estimated economic loss exceeds VNĐ5,000 billion (over US$190 million).

Gia Lai Province reported two deaths, and number of injuries, four fishing boats sunk and significant damage to housing and roads. Nearly 1,000 power workers and vehicles have been deployed to restore electricity.

Three other people died in Đắk Lắk.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade warned of safety risks at the La Hiêng 2 hydropower dam on the Kỳ Lộ River.

Deputy PM Hà directed that operations must be suspended if structural safety is not assured. Meanwhile, plans are being prepared to tow a stranded cargo ship off Quảng Ngãi to prevent the risk of an oil spill.

Rail and road routes remain disrupted in several locations, with military and police teams continuing to assist rescue and clearance work. The army confirmed it is prepared to deploy more personnel and equipment if requested.

Closing the meeting, the Deputy PM asked localities to speed up repairs to homes, restore electricity and road access, and provide timely aid to bereaved or displaced families.

He said the Government would provide financial support tailored to the specific needs of each affected province to help stabilise life and recovery efforts in the aftermath of the storm. — VNS