Draft Political Report draws input on social welfare, human capital, private sector growth

HCM CITY – The draft Political Report for the 14th National Party Congress has sparked widespread engagement, with officials, Communist Party members and the public submitting feedback.

Many of them stressed the urgency of coordinated social welfare policies, quality workforce and private-sector empowerment, which will serve as critical levers for enduring economic expansion.

Focus on social welfare, human capital

Several submissions urged greater policy support for disadvantaged groups and workers, asserting that social stability underpins sustained growth.

Đoàn Ngọc Sương, a Party member in Hồ Chí Minh City, said she anticipates future resolutions will deliver more robust aid for those with disabilities and the elderly.

Phan Thị Bạch Tuyết, Vice Secretary of the Party cell in Vũng Tàu Ward, Hồ Chí Minh City, stressed the need for equitable education access in remote regions via appropriate school placement policies and tuition assistance. She also called for better livelihood support for teachers.

Youth employment and entrepreneurship came into focus as well. Đặng Hoài Minh Tâm, Vice Secretary of the Youth Union in Tam Long Ward, Hồ Chí Minh City, hoped that policymakers will amplify support for job creation and young start-ups, enabling them to effectively drive national progress.

On workforce development, Hoàng Phúc Long, Chairman of the Vietsovpetro trade union, said that the Vietnamese working class must evolve in step with the digital economy, green transition and knowledge-based industries. He suggested training focus on technical skills, industrial work discipline and adaptability amid digital transformation and global integration.

Backing private sector

Alongside human capital, business voices highlighted nurturing the private sector, especially small and medium-sized firms, which make up over 98 per centof companies countrywide.

Long expressed support for the draft’s push to refine regulations and investment climate, but added that reforms should be geared toward rapid and sustainable growth.

Architect Nguyễn Đức Lập, Director of the Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu Construction Planning Centre, said ensuring consistency in planning, land and construction regulations across agencies is critical to clearing obstacles and speeding up projects. VNA/VNS