Hội An restores daily life after floods

November 07, 2025 - 12:12
The peaceful, familiar atmosphere of the ancient town is returning, signaling that life is gradually returning to normal after the recent downpours.
Tourists stroll through the ancient streets of Hội An. VNA/VNS Photos Trần Lê Lâm

Following days of heavy rain and flooding, the ancient town of Hội An in Đà Nẵng City is gradually drying out, and residents are beginning to clean up and resume trading.

Although there are still a few streets underwater, others have dried out, such as Lê Lợi, Nguyễn Thái Học and Trần Phú. These streets are bustling with tourists visiting the town and taking photos. Many cafes and souvenir shops have reopened after several days of closure to welcome customers back.

The peaceful, familiar atmosphere of the ancient town is returning, signaling that life is gradually returning to normal after the recent downpours. VNS

Several streets are bustling with tourists as the floodwaters slowly recede.
The streets of Hội An are once again bustling with international tourists after the recent rains.
Residents use boats to transport supplies to families in still-flooded streets.
Vendors have returned to meet residents' needs and resume trading.
Hội An remains resilient, showcasing a beauty that is both timeless and enduring.
A corner of the market displays a variety of vegetables and fruit in Hội An.
A shop in Hội An has been cleaned and tidied up after the floods, ready to welcome customers again.

