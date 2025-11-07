Hội An restores daily life after floods

Following days of heavy rain and flooding, the ancient town of Hội An in Đà Nẵng City is gradually drying out, and residents are beginning to clean up and resume trading.

Although there are still a few streets underwater, others have dried out, such as Lê Lợi, Nguyễn Thái Học and Trần Phú. These streets are bustling with tourists visiting the town and taking photos. Many cafes and souvenir shops have reopened after several days of closure to welcome customers back.

The peaceful, familiar atmosphere of the ancient town is returning, signaling that life is gradually returning to normal after the recent downpours. VNS