Việt Nam News wins award for Hà Nội documentary

HÀ NỘI — A ten-minute documentary made by the Việt Nam News multimedia team capturing Hà Nội’s journey of development 70 years after its liberation has won a consolation prize at the National Press Awards 'For the Development of Culture' in the Television category.

The film, titled Hà Nội: Hành trình từ giải phóng đến di sản Việt Pháp (The 70th anniversary of the liberation of Hà Nội) was created by journalists Nguyễn Thị Lê Hương, Paul Kennedy, Ngô Hà Hải Anh, Nguyễn Quỳnh Anh, Ngô Đức Mạnh and Trần Ngọc Tiến Đạt.

It was announced as one of the award winners at the National Press Award For the Development of Culture at the Hồ Gươm Opera House yesterday.

The documentary takes viewers on a journey through 70 years of Hà Nội’s transformation, from its liberation from French colonialism to its present-day modernity.

On October 10, 1954, Hà Nội was liberated from the French. The streets were lined with joyous residents to welcome the Vietnamese troops into the capital city. Fast forward 70 years, and although Hà Nội has changed, influences from France remain, in architecture, food and even the language spoken.

The documentary paints a vivid portrait of a city that has evolved from the aftermath of war into a dynamic metropolis while preserving and celebrating its unique Franco-Vietnamese cultural heritage.

It features interviews with former youth volunteers, historians, architects, chefs and linguists who reflect on how the city has changed over time and how French cultural elements have blended into Hà Nội, shaping a distinctive urban identity.

Within just four months of its launch, the organising committee received more than 1,040 entries from central and local press agencies nationwide.

The final judging council selected 95 winning works across five categories: print, online, radio, television and photojournalism. Three collective prizes were also awarded to media agencies with the most outstanding works.

​​Vietnam News Agency has won a total of 10 awards this year.

Of these, one first prize was awarded to journalist Đỗ Minh Thu of VietnamPlus for her work titled 'Thủ đô Hà Nội: Sống mãi ký ức 70 năm ngày về chiến thắng' (Hà Nội: everlasting memories of the victory day).

This is the third time the awards ceremony has been held, after the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism started the programme in 2024.

It aims to honour outstanding contributions by collectives, individuals and journalists who have dedicated themselves to the development of culture, information, sports, tourism and family values.

Formerly known as the National Press Awards For the Development of Culture, Sports and Tourism, it has now been renamed the National Press Awards For the Development of Culture as of July 3.

​​According to Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Lê Hải Bình, the name change reflects not only the ministry’s spirit of innovation, but also its strategic vision in the new development phase.

It upholds the central role of culture as the spiritual foundation of society, and both the goal and driving force for sustainable national growth.

A new highlight of this year’s awards was the introduction of six 'Vietnamese Inspiration' prizes, honouring press agencies, media channels and individuals whose efforts have turned culture into a source of national pride and emotional resonance for millions across the country. — VNS