Building capacity to prevent drowning

HÀ NỘI — A training programme aimed at strengthening the management capacity of local officials in child drowning prevention was held in Hà Nội on Wednesday and Thursday.

The programme sought to enhance planning, monitoring, and evaluation skills among local authorities, particularly in the context of administrative reform and provincial restructuring. It also reaffirmed Việt Nam’s and its partners’ commitment to expanding successful pilot models into nationwide programmes.

The event was co-organised by the Maternal and Child Health Department under the Ministry of Health, in collaboration with the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids (CTFK) and supported by Bloomberg Philanthropies.

In his opening remarks, Đinh Anh Tuấn, Director of the Department of Maternal and Child Health, said “Việt Nam remains among the countries with the highest rates of child injury deaths globally, with around 2,000 children losing their lives each year. Drowning continues to be one of the leading causes, particularly in a country interlaced with rivers, lakes, and canals.”

He noted that drowning prevention had not received adequate attention in both schools and communities for a long time, resulting in preventable losses.

Dr. Tuấn stressed the importance of first aid, rescue skills, and community-based safety models, adding: “Simple measures like placing life buoys, ropes, or bamboo poles near water hazards can save lives. In Bangladesh, children learn to swim using bamboo frames in safe ponds, a simple yet effective model that Việt Nam can adapt to local conditions.”

“Drowning is the third leading cause of unintentional injury death globally, claiming around 300,000 lives every year. Over 90 per cent of these deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries, with children under five being the most vulnerable,” said Kelly Larson, Director of the Global Drowning Prevention Programme at Bloomberg Philanthropies. “Behind every statistic is a grieving family and a community that has lost its future.”

Globally, Bloomberg Philanthropies has supported drowning prevention initiatives in Bangladesh, Ghana, India, Uganda, Việt Nam, and the United States, in collaboration with national governments.

Larson commended Việt Nam’s leadership and determination in prioritising child drowning prevention, calling it “a powerful example of compassion and responsibility for future generations.”

“Since 2018, Việt Nam has achieved remarkable progress, over 240,000 children have been taught safe swimming, more than 1,500 physical education teachers certified in water safety, and child drowning deaths have dropped by 16 per cent in project areas,” she said.

Đoàn Thị Thu Huyền, Country Director of CTFK Việt Nam, underscored the urgency of joint efforts.

“A drowning can happen in just seconds, yet with awareness and timely action, it can be completely prevented. We hope to see stronger attention and investment from local authorities, especially in infrastructure and safe swimming training. Teaching children how to swim and stay safe in water is one of the most effective, evidence-based interventions,” she stressed.

The two-day workshop brought together representatives from the departments of Health, Education and Training, and Culture, Sports and Tourism of 15 provinces and cities, including Hà Nội, Thái Nguyên, Ninh Bình, Lào Cai, and Phú Thọ. VNS