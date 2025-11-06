VietnamPlus wins Best General News Infographics Award at Asian Media Leaders Summit

SINGAPORE – The multimedia work “Unification Epic” by VietnamPlus, the e-newspaper of the Vietnam News Agency, was honoured with the Best General News Infographics award in the infographics category of the prestigious Asian Media Awards 2025.

Organised by WAN-IFRA, the World Association of News Publishers, the awards were presented at an event celebrating their success held Singapore, in conjunction with the Asian Media Leaders Summit 2025, which took place on Wednesday and Thursday.

VietnamPlus's project was released to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification of Vietnam (April 30, 1975 – 2025). This interactive 3D graphic, available at https://www.vietnamplus.vn/50namgiaiphongmiennam/, creatively recreates the historic moment when a liberation tank crashed through the gates of the Independence Palace. This iconic moment has become a source of national pride, reflecting the people’s relentless desire for the complete liberation of the South and the reunification of the country.

VietnamPlus’s recognition is one of two new awards in this year’s infographics category, alongside Best Health Infographics and Best Climate Infographics, which acknowledge innovation and effectiveness in visual journalism. Other major WAN-IFRA media awards in 2025 also highlight excellence in news reporting and photojournalism.

This marks the second consecutive year VietnamPlus has been honoured by WAN-IFRA. In April 2025, its feature “70 Years of the Capital’s Liberation: Sacred and Elegant Hà Nội” won Best Innovative Digital Product at the Asian Digital Media Awards 2025 held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

To date, VietnamPlus has received three WAN-IFRA awards. On September 28, 2014, its RapNewsPlus — a news bulletin presented in rap format — won first prize in the Digital First category, earning acclaim for its innovative approach to engaging young audiences through mobile devices and digital platforms.

Editor-in-Chief of VietnamPlus Trần Tiến Duẩn said that the outlet places great emphasis on innovation and creativity in journalism, particularly through participation in both domestic and international journalism awards, noting that having two projects win WAN-IFRA awards in the same year is an important testament to these efforts.

“These achievements serve as strong motivation for our reporters and editors to keep innovating and creating, delivering more interactive, engaging, and high-quality journalism that resonates with readers and earns recognition from the international community, particularly leading media organisations and press executives worldwide,” he said.

Thomas Jacob, Chief Operating Officer of WAN-IFRA, said he was truly impressed by what Việt Nam has achieved and continues to do, particularly in terms of innovation.

The Asian Media Leaders Summit 2025 builds on the success of WAN-IFRA’s World News Media Congress. The two-day event focuses on the evolving media landscape in Asia, offering opportunities for dialogue, collaboration, and learning.

This year’s edition gathers senior editors and media executives from across the region and beyond to discuss strategic responses to the pressing challenges facing the news industry. WAN-IFRA has invited leading global media experts to share insights on current topics like artificial intelligence (AI) and digital journalism trends.

Founded in 1948, WAN-IFRA now connects 3,000 media and technology organisations, along with 60 member press associations across 120 countries and territories. It is headquartered in France and Germany, with regional offices in Singapore, India, and Mexico. VNA/VNS