Vietnamese carriers cancel, delay flights due to looming typhoon

HÀ NỘI – Budget carrier Vietjet has announced that it adjusted flight schedules for services to and from the airports of Đà Lạt, Tuy Hòa, Quy Nhơn and Chu Lai on Thursday, the latest disruption as Typhoon No. 13 looms over Việt Nam’s central region.

Accordingly, it temporarily suspended flights VJ729/VJ728 (Đà Nẵng–Đà Lạt), VJ362/VJ363 (HCM City-Đà Lạt) and VJ409/VJ410 (Hà Nội-Đà Lạt), VJ206/VJ207 (HCM City–Tuy Hòa), VJ433/VJ432 (Hà Nội-Quy Nhơn ) and VJ384/VJ385 (HCM City–Quy Nhơn), and VJ376/VJ377 (HCM City–Chu Lai). It also shifted departure times for VJ715/VJ714 on the Thanh Hóa–Đà Lạt route.

Vietjet told passengers traveling to and from Đà Nẵng, Phú Bài, Liên Khương, Chu Lai, Phù Cát, Tuy Hòa, Pleiku, Buôn Ma Thuột, Cam Ranh and Đồng Hới airports to monitor flight schedules and weather conditions before heading there, check the “My Flight” tab on www.vietjetair.com, its mobile app or airport counters for real-time changes.

Bamboo Airways also announced flight schedule adjustments. The airline said it may cancel, reroute or delay flights based on storm updates and Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV)’s orders to ensure safety.

Sun Phú Quốc Airways reported that some flights on the HCM City–Hà Nội and Hà Nội–Phú Quốc routes may see adjusted departure and landing times, along with rerouting to avoid storm-affected areas.

The CAAV directed all carriers to monitor the typhoon, adjust timetables, update weather information and limit disruptions while keeping safety first.

CAAV said Liên Khương International Airport has halted arrivals from 7pm on Thursday to midnight on Friday, bringing the total to seven airports temporarily closed.

Closures include Phù Cát from 4pm on Thursday to 3am on Friday, Chu Lai from 8pm on Thursday to 5am on Friday, Tuy Hòa from 3pm on Thursday to midnight on Friday, Pleiku from 9pm on Thursday to 6am on Friday, and Buôn Ma Thuột from 10pm on Thursday to 6am on Friday. VNA/VNS