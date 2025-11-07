Typhoon Kalmaegi batters Đắk Lắk and Gia Lai provinces

ĐẮK LẮK — After Typhoon Kalmaegi made landfall, Đắk Lắk Province reported significant initial damage. Local authorities and rescue forces were quickly deployed to key areas to assist residents and address the aftermath of the disaster.

On the evening of November 6, officials in Xuân Lãnh Commune confirmed that around 8 pm, a house collapsed during the storm, resulting in one fatality. The victim was taken to a local medical station but did not survive due to severe injuries.

Preliminary reports showed that the typhoon caused widespread damage, particularly in Sông Cầu Town (formerly part of Phú Yên Province).

In Xuân Cảnh Commune, six houses lost their roofs and one collapsed. The Sông Cầu and Xuân Đài wards and Xuân Lộc Commune each recorded one unroofed house.

In Tây Hòa Commune, a transformer exploded in Phước Thành Đông Hamlet, and a power pole fell in Xuân Thạnh 2 Hamlet.

In Hòa Hiệp Nam Ward, three houses lost their roofs, while Tuy An Bắc Commune reported three more. Other localities, including Sơn Thành, Tuy Hòa, Phú Hòa 1, Phú Yên, and Bình Kiến, also saw houses partially collapsed or unroofed.

During the night of November 6, the Kỳ Lộ River rose rapidly as a nearby hydropower plant discharged floodwater, causing deep flooding in downstream areas of eastern Đắk Lắk.

Military and police forces were dispatched to evacuate residents to safety.

Meanwhile, strong winds uprooted numerous trees across coastal communes and wards.

Police officers, local militia, and residents worked together to clear debris and restore traffic safety.

Meanwhile, in Quy Nhơn City, Gia Lai Province, powerful winds tore off roofs, uprooted trees, and caused several seaside and lagoon-area houses to collapse. Many areas experienced widespread power and water outages immediately after the storm struck.