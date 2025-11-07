Japan–VN partnership promotes elderly care training based on Japanese model

HÀ NỘI — The main outcomes of the project “Verification of the Integrated Management Model between a Japanese-style Nursing Training Institution and an Elderly Care Centre in Việt Nam” was presented at a workshop held in Hà Nội on Thursday.

The outcomes included training in Japanese elderly care methods, the use of nursing practice rooms, a study programme in Japan, and the adoption of an e-learning system for teaching.

Jointly organised by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Espoir Co., Ltd. (Japan), and Bạch Mai Medical College under Bạch Mai Hospital, the workshop reviewed the project’s implementation results and served as a platform for experience-sharing among partners.

Around 40 delegates attended, representing the Embassy of Japan in Việt Nam, the General Department of Population under the Ministry of Health, Bạch Mai Hospital, Bạch Mai Medical College, JICA and other related organisations.

As part of the project, a training programme was held in Japan in May 2025 with the participation of five representatives from the general department, the hospital and the college.

The programme enabled participants to gain first-hand experience of Japan’s welfare and elderly care systems and to visit facilities operated by Espoir Co., Ltd.

Through close cooperation with Vietnamese institutions, particularly the hospital, one of Japan’s long-standing partners, the project aims to help train a skilled workforce in elderly care suited to Việt Nam’s local conditions.

It is also expected to promote the professionalisation and sustainable development of the sector.

Proposed by Espoir Co., Ltd., based in Komoro City, Nagano Prefecture, the project is part of JICA’s “Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Support Programme for Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)” and is implemented from 2024 to 2026.

Espoir’s distinctive approach to elderly care centres on respecting each individual’s independence and supporting their ability to maintain autonomy in daily life.

The philosophy underpins the project’s contribution to addressing socio-economic challenges in developing countries.

The initiative seeks to verify the effectiveness and feasibility of an integrated management model linking nursing education institutions with elderly care centres, thereby raising public awareness and fostering the development of professional elderly care in Việt Nam, a country experiencing rapid population ageing.

The project has introduced a training curriculum aligned with sustainable care principles, established fully equipped practice rooms, and strengthened the integration of theory and hands-on training in the field of geriatric care.

JICA reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing cooperation with Vietnamese partners and to continuing support in healthcare and medical training, contributing to improved quality of life for the Vietnamese people.— VNS