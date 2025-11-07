Two dead, thousands evacuated as Typhoon Kalmaegi batters Đắk Lắk

ĐẮK LẮK — Typhoon Kalmaegi has left two people dead and two others injured in Đắk Lắk Province.

According to preliminary reports from localities across the province, the typhoon also caused 12 houses to collapse completely, including three in Bình Kiến Commune, one in Xuân Cảnh Commune, two in Xuân Lãnh Commune and three in Đông Xuân Commune while 326 others had their roofs torn off and 147 were submerged.

Around 54,000 fish-farming cages were damaged, with losses estimated at about VNĐ21 billion (US$798,000), equivalent to roughly 30 per cent of the total stock.

Several roads in Ea Kly, Tuy An Nam and Đồng Xuân communes were flooded or suffered localised landslides.

The Bạch Đằng embankment alone sustained severe erosion, with initial damage estimated at VNĐ150 billion ($5.7 million).

In response to the storm’s complex developments, the provincial People’s Committee issued a series of urgent directives ordering local authorities to take proactive measures to prevent, respond to and remedy the impacts of the disaster.

Departments and local administrations were instructed to act under the guiding principle of “proactivity from the earliest stage and from a distance”, adopting the highest level of vigilance and preparedness to ensure absolute safety for residents and minimise damage to property

By Friday morning, the evacuation of residents from at-risk areas had been completed

A total of 2,625 households, nearly 8,000 people from storm-affected zones and more than 1,200 people from flooded areas had been safely relocated.

Thousands of officers and soldiers, along with boats and canoes, were mobilised to assist local residents.

Border Guard forces evacuated 100 people from floating fish cages to the shore, while the provincial Military Command and Police deployed personnel on standby for emergency situations.

Coastal communes and wards implemented the “four-on-the-spot” and “three-readiness” principles, reviewing areas at risk of landslides and relocating households from unsafe zones.

Water levels across river basins remained at alert levels one to two, while the Krông Hnăng, Sông Hinh and Sông Ba Hạ hydropower reservoirs were being operated in flood-discharging mode according to the inter-reservoir coordination plan.

The province’s irrigation reservoirs were reported to be generally stable, with no major incidents detected.

From Monday to Friday, the province experienced prolonged moderate to heavy rain, with rainfall ranging from 150 to 250mm and in some places exceeding 300mm.

Heavily affected areas included Xuân Lãnh (311.4 mm), Cư A Mung (301.2 mm) and Xuân Lâm (295.8 mm), severely impacting local livelihoods and agricultural production.

As of Friday morning, a correspondent from the Vietnam News Agency reported that although skies had cleared in eastern parts of the province near the coast, floodwaters from upstream rivers continued to inundate and isolate several areas, forcing residents and rescuers to travel by boat.

The Provincial Civil Defence Command confirmed that by Friday morning, the typhoon had weakened into a tropical depression.

Over the next 12 hours, the system is forecast to continue moving west-northwestward and gradually dissipate.— VNS