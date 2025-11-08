Xà Phìn – Pristine moss-covered roof village of Dao ethnic people amid Tây Côn Lĩnh Mountains

TUYÊN QUANG — Hidden beneath the Tây Côn Lĩnh mountain range, at over 1,000 metres above sea level, Xà Phìn – a village with moss-covered roofs of the Dao ethnic minority people – is embraced by ancient forests and white clouds, enjoying a cool climate year-round.

Located in the border commune of Thanh Thủy in the northern mountainous province of Tuyên Quang, the village has been home to the Dao ethnic group for generations, currently housing 54 households with 270 residents.

The stilt houses with palm-leaf roofs covered in green moss, blending with the white clouds, terraced fields, and ancient Shan Tuyết tea trees, create a unique and timeless beauty in the remote mountainous area.

Unlike the earthen-frame houses of the Hà Nhì people in Y Tý, Xà Phìn houses are built as stilt houses. Their palm-leaf roofs are not only visually striking but also highly functional, keeping people warm in winter and cool in summer.

At an altitude of over 1,000 metres, with a year-round cool climate, high humidity, and frequent rainfall, Xà Phìn provides ideal conditions for moss to thrive. It takes more than 10 years for moss to begin covering each palm-leaf roof, and the older roofs, some decades old, are now completely blanketed in green. You can not find an entire “moss village” like Xà Phìn anywhere else – a natural speciality that cannot be replicated or recreated elsewhere.

A single palm-leaf roof requires 8,000–10,000 leaves, carefully layered to keep out water and prevent leaks. Over the years, the moss grows thickly, forming a “natural insulating layer” that keeps the house cool in summer and warm in winter. The stilt houses of the Dao people here have stood for generations, preserving their traditional character without being eroded by time.

In late September to early October each year, the terraced fields in this village turn a golden yellow as the paddy ripens. Combined with the moss-covered stilt houses, this creates a peaceful, poetic, and majestic landscape that attracts many visitors.

To promote the natural beauty and cultural identity of ethnic communities in Thanh Thuy commune, the Xà Phìn “Golden Season – Moss Roof Village” Festival 2025 was held on October 4.

This year’s festival featured many exciting activities, including a rice harvest contest, glutinous rice cake pounding, ethnic sports competitions, and traditional folk games.

Visitors could also enjoy tea, and explore ancient Shan Tuyết tea and cardamom forests, traditional moss-roofed stilt houses, and terraced fields. — VNA/VNS