Vietnamese culture, art, cuisine, music honoured in France

PARIS — The 34th Festival Changé d’Air, themed Việt Nam – Culture, Art, Cuisine, Music and Life, opened at Le Rabelais Cultural Centre in Changé city, Sarthe department of France, on November 6.

For the first time, Việt Nam has been invited as the guest of honour, offering an opportunity for cultural exchange and mutual understanding between the two countries.

Co-organised by Le Rabelais Cultural Centre and several French – Vietnamese associations, including Les Amis du Vietnam, Arabesque, and Tiếng Tơ Đồng, the 10-day event immerses French audiences in the essence of Vietnamese culture through exhibitions, films, music, dance, theatre, and cuisine.

Highlights include the photo exhibition Le Nord Vietnam (North Việt Nam) by Jean-Pierre Ménard, showcasing northern Việt Nam's landscapes and ethnic life, paintings by Cécile Carré, and displays of traditional instruments and costumes.

Visitors can also enjoy Vietnamese films such as Mekong Stories by Phan Đăng Di and The Vertical Ray of the Sun by Trần Anh Hùng.

Theatre lovers are treated to Saigon/Paris: Aller Simple (Saigon/Paris: One-way ticket) by Compagnie Corossol, telling stories of overseas Vietnamese, alongside East – West fusion dance performances by Arabesque and local dance troupes.

For children, the play Cendrillon Vietnamienne (Vietnamese Cinderella) brings a beloved Vietnamese folk tale to life, while the Tiếng Tơ Đồng and Hợp Ca Quê Hương troupes present vibrant folk music and choral works.

Beyond performances, visitors can try traditional crafts, learn Vietnamese folk songs, and sample local-style Vietnamese food.

Notably, the entire local community joins in – schools, nurseries, libraries, and shops decorate in Vietnamese colours and serve Vietnamese dishes.

The programme also features a talk on Le Silence De Mon Père (My Father's Silence) by Vietnamese-French author Đoan Bùi, exploring the memories and heritage of Vietnamese families in France.

The festival is scheduled to conclude on November 15 with a Vietnamese folk gala by Tiếng Tơ Đồng and a special dinner led by chef Jean-Marie Barbotin, known for blending French and Asian flavours.

According to organisers, Festival Changé d’Air – now in its 34th year –continues to invite audiences to explore global cultures. Việt Nam's role as the guest of honour this year reflects the French public’s growing appreciation of the beauty and vitality of Vietnamese culture. VNA/VNS