Divo Tùng Dương’s enduring voice returns on vinyl

HÀ NỘI Following more than twenty years of artistic contribution to Việt Nam’s modern music landscape, divo Tùng Dương has unveiled his first vinyl album. Titled The Voice – Timeless, the record marks the beginning of a new chapter, one that seeks to preserve the raw essence of his voice while breathing fresh life into beloved Vietnamese classics.

The album features eight timeless songs that have resonated with audiences for generations: Một Mình (Alone) by Lam Phương, Cô Đơn (Loneliness) by Nguyễn Ánh 9, Ngậm Ngùi (Quiet Sorrow) by Phạm Duy – Huy Cận, Nỗi Lòng Người Đi (The Heart of One Who Leaves) by Anh Bằng, Riêng Một Góc Trời (A Corner of the Sky Just for Me) by Ngô Thụy Miên, Kiếp Nào Có Yêu Nhau (In What Lifetime Did We Love?) by Phạm Duy – Minh Đức Hoài Trinh, and two works by Trịnh Công Sơn, Dấu Chân Địa Đàng (Footprints in Eden) and Ru Ta Ngậm Ngùi (Lull Me into Quiet Sorrow).

These are not only audience favourites, but also deeply personal choices for Dương, each allowing him to tell his own story through shifting emotional states.

The album’s title, he explained, reflects his voice journeying alongside these enduring love songs – an artistic dialogue between past and present.

“I wanted to move from the most elaborate to the most stripped-down, so the beauty of voice and song could flourish together," he said.

This return to simplicity follows a period of bold experimentation. In previous albums, such as Human and Multiverse, Dương’s vocals ventured into avant-garde territory, exploring futuristic soundscapes and pushing musical boundaries.

With Timeless, he embraces refinement, reconnecting with melodies that carry the memories and soul of Vietnamese musical heritage.

To honour that spirit, the album was meticulously recorded using analogue technology, a deliberate choice to preserve the natural texture of his voice.

“Unlike digital recording, which allows for programming and error correction, analogue demands patience and precision,” he said.

“You can’t patch or splice the tape. Every take must be emotionally true and technically sound. It’s far more demanding, but it brings a poetic imperfection that’s untouched by AI or modern tools.”

Each song, he noted, had to be recorded multiple times to meet the desired standard. “Creating music through analogue methods always requires immense dedication and presents significant challenges for any artist,” he added.

The project was produced in collaboration with composer Hồng Kiên, who has served as music director for many of Dương’s concerts.

Together, they spent considerable time recording at the only studio in Việt Nam still using this traditional method.

According to Kiên, working with Dương made the process even more exacting. “His voice is at its peak – mature, deeply experienced and musically refined. It seems to soar through the arrangements: at times serene and harmonious, at others intense and full of transformation.”

For the arrangements, Kiên crafted a richly layered soundscape, blending semi-classical textures, spontaneous jazz and gentle soul. This musical palette allows Dương’s voice to remain expressive while revealing its emotional depth.

As for why he waited until now to release a vinyl album, Dương described it as “a luxurious pursuit” – one that demands not only effort and budget, but also a deep understanding of sound.

“If you call it a mark of sophistication, that’s fair,” he said. “It’s an expensive endeavour for both the listener and the creator. But I wanted to preserve the truest version of my voice.”

The Voice – Timeless is a limited edition release, with only 500 copies available initially. If warmly received, the number may rise to 1,000. For Dương, the album is more than a product – it’s a gift to those who have loved his voice through the years.

Dương also plans to record standout love songs from various eras, as well as curated collections dedicated to iconic Vietnamese composers. These projects form part of his long-term artistic vision, running parallel to the avant-garde musical explorations he continues to pursue. VNS