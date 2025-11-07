More artifacts, documents on Uncle Hồ donated to Hồ Chí Minh Mausoleum

HÀ NỘI — Valuable documents and artefacts related to President Hồ Chí Minh were donated to the Hồ Chí Minh Museum in Hà Nội during a ceremony held on November 6 on the occasion of the museum's 55th founding anniversary (November 25, 1970 – 2025).

Addressing the event, Director of the museum Vũ Mạnh Hà said President Hồ Chí Minh — a national liberation hero and outstanding cultural figure — left a vast legacy of thought, morality, lifestyle, including valuable documents and artefacts linked to the nation’s historic struggles and glorious achievements.

Collecting, preserving, researching, and promoting the value of documents and artefacts related to the late is a sacred responsibility for every organisation and individual, he stressed.

According to Hà, the documents and artefacts presented at the event are valuable materials that reflect the strength of the great national solidarity under the Party’s leadership, headed by President Hồ Chí Minh, the enduring friendship between Việt Nam, Cambodia, and Laos, and the late leader’s boundless love for children.

In addition, the collection includes letters and documents highlighting the close relationship between President Hồ Chí Minh and Comrade Đặng Việt Châu, an outstanding disciple entrusted with important responsibilities in the Government and who made significant contributions to the national construction and defence, particularly in the fields of industry and trade, finance, and banking.

The family of former Minister of Health Hoàng Tích Trí, a patriotic intellectual, for the second time, donated to the museum a photograph of President Hồ Chí Minh with several government members.

Meanwhile, the family of the late musician Trần Hoàn presented original manuscripts of several songs about President Hồ Chí Minh, providing insight into his creative process, artists’ sentiments toward President Hồ Chí Minh, and the role of music in promoting his ideals in Vietnamese culture.

Nguyễn Phú Cừong from Hà Nội donated a photograph of President Hồ Chí Minh with representatives of organisations celebrating his 60th birthday in 1950 at Việt Bắc. This valuable document vividly reflects the deep affection of the Vietnamese people for the leader.

Nguyễn Thị Thu Hà, former Head of the Collection Department at the Hồ Chí Minh Museum, donated several copies of the “Declaration of Independence” of the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam on September 2, 1945, and issues of the Cứu Quốc newspaper, collected from archives in France and Việt Nam. These support research and exhibitions on the nation’s historic moment in 1945.

The museum also received award-winning posters from competitions commemorating the 135th birthday of President Hồ Chí Minh (May 19, 1890 – 2025), the 110th anniversary of his journey to seek ways for national salvation (June 5, 1911 -2021), and the 70th anniversary of National Resistance Day (December 19, 1946 – 2021), organised by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. These artworks reflect contemporary creativity and the artists’ deep respect and gratitude toward President Hồ Chí Minh.

Ha stated that the museum pledges to preserve, safeguard, and promote the value of these precious documents and artefacts with the highest sense of responsibility and respect, so that every Vietnamese citizen and international visitor can gain a deeper understanding of President Hồ Chí Minh’s thought, morality, and lifestyle — a priceless spiritual heritage of the nation. VNA/VNS