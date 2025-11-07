Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

HCM City tourist arrivals jump in first ten months of 2025

November 07, 2025 - 07:16
HCM City tourism saw growth in arrivals in the first ten months of the year, welcoming nearly 6.6 million foreign visitors, representing a year-on-year increase of 18 per cent, according to its Department of Tourism.
A view of Long Hải Beach in HCM City. — VNA/VNS Photo

HCM CITY — HCM City tourism saw growth in arrivals in the first ten months of the year, welcoming nearly 6.6 million foreign visitors, representing a year-on-year increase of 18 per cent, according to its Department of Tourism.

During the period, domestic visitors reached more than 33 million.

Tourism revenue totalled VNĐ208 trillion (US$7.9 billion) during the period, up 22 per cent year-on-year.

In October alone, the city received more than 705,000 foreign visitors and 3.9 million domestic visitors.

The growth was driven by more diverse cultural events and festivals and the recovery of key markets and efforts by businesses to renew their products.

Trần Thị Bảo Thu, representative of Vietluxtour, said that the peak months of international tourism usually begin from October and last until the end of April next year.

During this period, tourists from many countries in Europe and North America want to avoid the cold of winter and look for warm destinations in Southeast Asia. HCM City is one of their top choices, she said.

As part of efforts to develop new tourism products, the department has coordinated with airlines and tourism businesses to reopen scenic helicopter tour service by December.

Nguyễn Minh Mẫn, deputy general director of VinaGroup Travel, said the company will deploy three main products: helicopter tours, sightseeing flights, and model flight experiences.

There are additional services such as charter flights to serve high-end customers and specialised businesses, he said.

The city strives to welcome 10 million foreign visitors and 45-50 million domestic visitors this year.

Total tourism revenue is expected to reach VNĐ290 trillion ($11 billion). — VNS

HCM City tourism products

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Lâm Đồng promotes tourism, service products for Halal market

During the trip, the delegation will survey destinations in Đà Lạt and Phan Thiết to identify tourism products aligned with Halal standards. The programme also aims to promote Lâm Đồng’s cultural identity and signature tourism offerings to international partners, such as the Datala Waterfall, specialty coffee, Po Sah Inư Tower, the Ancient Fishing Village Fish Sauce Museum, and the "Fisherman Show – Legend of the Fishing Village.”
Life & Style

Missing the big gigs

I know neither HCM City nor Hà Nội will be on the next Oasis tour, and I’m not expecting the Arctic Monkeys to jet in anytime soon.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom